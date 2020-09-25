From Derry to Kerry, here are the weekend's GAA previews and predictions 

SATURDAY

Cavan SFC final.

Crosserlough v Kingscourt Stars, Kingspan Breffni Park, 7.15pm.

Once were kings Crosserlough have been knocking on the doors so many times that their knuckles are bleeding. Still, they should have enough punch to put all those years of pain behind them and go one better than their 2018 final appearance.

Verdict: Crosserlough.

Clare SFC final.

Cratloe v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park, 4.30pm.

Given all they have to go through to play games since the restart, a third county title would be something for Cratloe to savour.

These two needed a replay to separate them at this stage four years ago, which the men from the west won convincingly.

It should be another tight one but perhaps on this occasion, Cratloe have more incentive to lift the title.

Verdict: Cratloe.

Derry SFC semi-final.

The Loup v O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt, Celtic Park, 5.30pm.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt.

Kerry SFC final

East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park (P Hayes), 7pm

East Kerry are bidding to become the first divisional side to successfully defend the Bishop Moynihan Cup since 2006. David Clifford rejoins the starting fold after serving his one-match suspension following the red card he received in the quarter-final. St Kieran’s provided the template for how to unsettle East Kerry, their high-energy running game almost delivering a shock quarter-final result at the expense of the reigning champions at the end of August. Mid Kerry will seek to marry this approach with an organised defensive effort as they cannot afford to leave themselves open at the back given the embarrassment of riches in the East Kerry attack, namely the Clifford brothers, Darragh Roche, Evan Cronin, and Dara Moynihan. Mid Kerry will have taken massive confidence from their extra-time scalp of Dr Crokes but East Kerry represent another level up again.

Verdict: East Kerry

Kildare SFC semi-finals.

Celbridge v Moorefield, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm.

Two points separated these sides in the final three years ago. That loss will be on Celbridge minds but Moorefield to prevail.

Verdict: Moorefield.

Athy v Sarsfields, St Conleth’s Park, 4.30pm.

The Newbridge men have been a bogey side for Athy for quite some time now and are likely to be again.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Meath SHC semi-final.

Trim v Kildalkey, Páirc Tailteann, 5pm.

Verdict: Kildalkey.

Offaly SHC semi-final.

Belmont v Kilcormac-Killoughey, Birr, 4.30pm.

A third final in four years beckons for the 2017 winners.

Verdict: Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Waterford SFC semi-final.

Ballinacourty v The Nire, Fraher Field, 7pm.

A game that is in serious doubt due to a Covid case, Ballinacourty’s hopes are not helped by Conor Prunty’s injury. The Nire can take advantage.

Verdict: The Nire.

Read More Cork GAA previews and predictions: Blackrock arguably the most balanced side remaining in Premier SHC

SUNDAY

Armagh SHC final.

Cuchulainn v Middleton Na Fianna, Athletic Grounds, 4pm.

It’s difficult to see Middleton being denied a 16th title.

Verdict: Middleton Na Fianna.

Clare SHC final.

O’Callaghan’s Mills v Sixmilebridge, Cusack Park, 3pm.

A repeat of the 1993 final when Sixmilebridge had five points to spare. The fear for O’Callaghan’s Mills is that they may have played their final already in surprising Ballyea although Donach O’Donnell will have them primed. However, nobody can argue that Sixmilebridge haven’t been tested along the way. With Seadna Morey and Shane Golden leading the way, they can successfully defend their crown.

Verdict: Sixmilebridge.

Derry SFC semi-final.

Slaughtneil v Ballinderry, Celtic Park, 5pm.

Ballinderry still seem to be in a rebuilding phase while Slaughtneil look as strong as ever.

Verdict: Slaughtneil.

Dublin SFC final.

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Ballymun Kickhams, Parnell Park, 4.30pm.

The Firhouse Road club’s hopes of a senior double were spoiled by Cuala’s fantastic finish to last weekend’s hurling decider. Here, their footballers will be fancied more as much as Ballymun look to be back to the form that had them winning Leinster titles in the early 2010s. They will missing suspended men, mind, and against a team that can match them for doggedness and style that could be crucial.

Verdict: Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Fermanagh SFC final.

Derrygonnelly Harps v St Joseph’s, Ederney Brewster Park, 6pm.

Ederney should get closer than 12 points to Derrygonnelly, the margin between the pair when they last faced off in a final two years ago. But the six-in-a-row looks to be on the cards.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps.

Galway SFC semi-finals.

Moycullen v Tuam Stars, Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm.

Tuam may have reached the final last year but Moycullen have more potential and the battle with St James will have steeled them.

Verdict: Moycullen.

Corofin v Mountbellew-Moylough, Pearse Stadium, 4.30pm.

Mountbellew-Moylough must be sick of Corofin at this stage and know what it is to cause them bother but not enough.

Verdict: Corofin.

Galway SHC semi-final.

Cappataggle v St Thomas, Kenny Park, 3pm.

A week late due to a covid scare, TJ Ryan’s St Thomas should take care of business to face Turloughmore in next weekend’s decider.

Verdict: St Thomas.

Kilkenny SHC final.

Shamrocks v Dicksboro, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30pm.

The clash between TJ Reid and Cillian Buckley should be a real tasty one and how the Shamrocks defence deals with Bill Sheehan could go a long way to deciding the game. Shamrocks are now primed after their semi-final scare.

Verdict: Shamrocks.

Laois SHC semi-finals.

Rathdowney-Errill v Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1.30pm.

A repeat of last year’s final and a repeat result looks the most likely outcome.

Verdict: Rathdowney-Errill.

Rosenalis v Clough/Ballacolla, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30pm.

Clough/Ballacolla to make it a first final appearance since 2017.

Verdict: Clough/Ballacolla.

Leitrim SFC final.

Mohill v St Mary’s, Kiltoghert, Avantcard Páirc Seán MacDiarmada 3.30pm.

Not the final pairing most would have expected but in this extraordinary year perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising. Mohill carry most of the expectation against a St Mary’s club hoping for their first senior county triumph in seven years. Mohill to knuckle down and take it.

Verdict: Mohill.

Limerick SFC semi-finals.

Ballylanders v Ballysteen, Newcastle West, 1pm.

It’s 56 years since Ballysteen made a final, never mind won it. Ballylanders to keep them waiting.

Verdict: Ballylanders.

Adare v Galbally, Kilmallock, 5pm.

After failing to reach the final last year, Adare look to be back to the form that surprised so many three years ago.

Verdict: Adare.

Longford SFC semi-finals.

Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

The Slashers may have the history but Mullinalaghta to claim the win.

Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Mostrim v Killoe Éire Óg, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm.

After their disciplinary ordeal, Killoe are men on a mission.

Verdict: Killoe Éire Óg.

Louth SFC final.

Naomh Máirtin v Ardee St Mary’s, Darver, 4.30pm.

A lot of pain for Naoimh Máirtin in finishing short of Newtown Blues the last two years should be harnessed here to give the Monasterboice side their first county title.

Verdict: Naomh Máitrin.

Meath SHC semi-final.

Ratoath v Na Fianna, Páirc Tailteann, 5pm.

Ratoath’s hopes of a double to stay on course.

Verdict: Ratoath.

Offaly SHC semi-final.

Birr v St Rynagh’s, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 4.30pm.

These two served up a fine 2019 final when St Rynagh’s prevailed by a point. Ken Hogan’s side should claim the bragging rights again but have to be wary.

Verdict: St Rynagh’s.

Roscommon SHC final.

Athleague v Pádraig Pearses, Dr Hyde Park 1pm.

Athleague’s form in recent years indicates they may have the edge.

Verdict: Athleague.

Sligo SHC final.

Naomh Eoin v Easkey, Markievicz Park, 4.30pm.

A tight affair between these two last year but Naomh Eoin to come out on top once more.

Verdict: Naomh Eoin.

Tipperary SFC final.

Clonmel Commercials v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, 4.30pm.

A mighty ask of Loughmore to raise themselves after such a cruel defeat to Kiladangan in the senior hurling final last weekend. It’s understood they were bitterly disappointed with the refereeing at the end of it but if they let that indignation envelop them here they could be in trouble. There should be too many cool, experienced heads to let that happen but that doesn’t mean the county star-laden Commercials won’t win.

Verdict: Clonmel Commercials.

Waterford SFC semi-final.

Rathgormack v Gaultier, Walsh Park, 2pm.

It’s vital that Gaultier start positively here. Otherwise, they could be in for a thumping.

Verdict: Rathgormack.

Westmeath SFC final.

Tyrrellspass v St Loman’s, Cusack Park 4pm.

A sixth consecutive final appearance for St Loman’s but the last two have been disappointing events for them. Tyrrellspass have the scars to show for two of those final defeats to the Mullingar men and they are likely to be hurt again here.

Verdict: St Loman’s.

Wexford SFC semi-finals.

Castletown-Liam Mellows v St Martin’s, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

A lot of dual talent in the St Martin’s side and they can squeeze through to a first final in three years.

Verdict: St Martin’s.

Shelmaliers v Starlights, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

So much momentum generated by the senior hurling champions that Starlights will do well to hang on.

Verdict: Shelmaliers.

Wicklow SHC final.

Bray Emmets v Carnew, Aughrum 4.30pm.

The defending champions don’t look like slipping up.

Verdict: Bray Emmets.