Here's your county's revised GAA fixture list for the 2020 season

The GAA have released their revised inter-county fixture schedule for 2020.

Competitions are set to resume next month, starting with Kerry's away trip to Monaghan at 2pm on Saturday, October 17, in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

The same day, the Kingdom's U20 footballers will face Galway in Limerick at 4.30pm in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The All-Ireland Hurling Championship will begin the following weekend with the Leinster clash of Dublin v Laois on Saturday, October 24, and Clare v Limerick's meeting in Munster the next day.

The Football Championship begins on October 31 with Monaghan meeting Cavan in Clones.

Saturday, October 17.

Allianz FL R6 Division 1: Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm; Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm (eir Sport).

Division 2: Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park, 2pm; Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm (RTÉ).

Division 3: Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm; Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm; Down v Leitrim, Newry, 5pm.

Division 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm; Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm.

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals: Dublin v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, 2.30pm (TG4); Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 4.30pm (TG4).

Sunday, October 18th.

Allianz FL R6 Division 1: Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm (TG4); Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm (TG4).

Division 2: Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1pm; Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm (TG4 - deferred).

Division 3: Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm.

Division 4: Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale, 1pm Division 2A HL final: Antrim v Kerry, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Division 2B HL final: Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

Division 3B HL final: Sligo v Leitrim, venue TBC, 1.30pm.

Saturday, October 24.

Allianz FL Round 7 Division 1: Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Division 2: Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm; Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm; Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, 2pm; Fermanagh v Laois, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Division 4: Antrim v Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm; Wexford v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm.

Leinster SHC quarter-final: Dublin v Laois, venue TBC, 6pm.

Christy Ring Cup R1: Offaly v Kildare, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup R1: Donegal v Longford, Letterkenny, 1.30pm; Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm; Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm.

Lory Meagher Cup R1: Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm.

Sunday, October 25.

Allianz FL Round 7 Division 1: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm; Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar, 2pm; Monaghan v Meath, Clones, 2pm.

Division 3: Longford v Cork, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm; Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm; Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm; Offaly v Derry, Tullamore, 2pm.

Munster SHC quarter-final: Clare v Limerick, Thurles, 3.45pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup R1: Kerry v Meath, Tralee, 1pm, Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm.

Christy Ring Cup R1: Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm; Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm.

Saturday, October 31.

Munster SFC quarter-final: Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Ulster SFC preliminary round: Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm.

Leinster SHC semi-final: Galway v Wexford, venue TBC, 6.15pm.

Munster SHC semi-final: Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup R2: Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm; Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Weekend of October 30-31.

Leinster SHC semi-final: Kilkenny v Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC.

Christy Ring Cup round 2A; Nickey Rackard Cup round 2A.

Sunday, November 1.

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm.

Leinster SFC R1: Louth v Longford, TBC, 1.30pm; Carlow v Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm; Wexford v Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm.

Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm.

Ulster SFC quarter-finals: Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm; Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm.

Munster SHC semi-final: Tipperary v Clare/Limerick, TBC, 4pm.

Lory Meagher Cup R2: Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm.

Saturday, November 7.

Connacht SFC semi-final: Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm.

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Dublin v Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm.

Munster SFC semi-final: Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Antrim v Moanghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup R3: Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Weekend of November 7-8.

All-Ireland SHC round 1.

Christy Ring Cup round 2B.

Nickey Rackard Cup round 2B.

Lory Meagher Cup R3: Cavan v Louth, Kingpsan Breffni, TBC.

Sunday, November 8.

Connacht SFC semi-final: Roscommon v Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Louth/Longford v Laois, TBC, 1.30pm; Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm; Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, TBC, 1.30pm.

Munster SFC semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm Saturday, November 14.

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, venue TBC, 1.15pm.

Leinster SHC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 6.15pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup R3: Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm.

Weekend of November 14-15.

All-Ireland SHC round 2.

Christy Ring Cup semi-final.

Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final.

Lory Meagher Cup final.

Sunday, November 15.

Connacht SFC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm.

Leinster SFC semi-final: Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, venue and time TBC; Louth/Longford/Laois, v Dublin/Westmeath, venue and time TBC.

Ulster SFC semi-final: Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, venue TBC, 1.30pm.

Munster SHC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm

Saturday, November 21.

Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Croke Park.

Leinster SFC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, Croke Park, 7pm.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Joe McDonagh Cup R4: Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, time TBC; Meath v Westmeath, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm

Weekend of November 21st or 22nd.

Christy Ring Cup final.

Nickey Rackard Cup final.

Sunday, November 22.

Munster SFC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 1.30pm.

Ulster SFC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue TBC, 4pm.

All-Ireland U20 hurling final: Leinster winners v Munster winners, (time and venue TBC) Saturday, November 28.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Leinster winners v quarter-final winner.

Joe McDonagh Cup R5: Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm; Meath v Antrim, Pairc Tailteann, 1.30pm.

Weekend of November 28-29.

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals: Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC; Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC.

All-Ireland MHC semi-final: Munster winners v Galway, venue and time TBC.

Sunday, November 29.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Munster winners v quarter-final winners, venue and time TBC.

Saturday, December 5.

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Leinster winners v Ulster winners, venue and time TBC.

Weekend of December 5-6.

All-Ireland MFC final: Semi-final winner 1 v semi-final winner 2, venue and time TBC.

All-Ireland MHC final: Leinster winner 1 v semi-final winner, venue and time TBC.

Sunday, December 6.

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Connacht winners v Munster winners, venue and time TBC.

Sunday, December 13.

All-Ireland SHC final.

Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Saturday, December 19.

All-Ireland SFC final.