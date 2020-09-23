Shane Aherne steers Douglas back to Cork minor football final 

Cork Premier 1 MFC semi-final

Douglas 1-10 Inniscarra 0-8

Douglas, the defending champions, are through to the Cork Premier 1 MFC final after a hard-fought win over Inniscarra last night.

The crucial score came six minutes into the second half when Shane Aherne got the only goal, putting his side 1-9 to 0-3 up, and with it any real chance of Inniscarra winning.

Early points from Kevin McSweeney, Eoghan Nash, and Fionn Sheehan had the winners in front, before Stephen Linehan pointed for Inniscarra.

Shane Aherne, Michael Nason, Nash and Conor O'Donovan extended their lead and at half-time, it was 0-8 to 0-2.

Aherne's goal stretched their lead but Inniscarra hit back through the likes of Liam O'Connor and Linehan, but they never looked like getting the goal they needed to get back in contention.

Douglas will now play Glanmire in the final next Wednesday night.

Scorers for Douglas: S Aherne 1-2, E Nash (0-2 45) C O'Donovan 0-2 each, K McSweeney, M Nason, A Dunphy, F Sheehan (1f) 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: S Linehan, L O'Connor (3f) 0-3 each, S Leisk 0-2 (2f), DOUGLAS: C O'Leary; S Geaney, C Buckley, C Donlon; D Kelly, D Burke, C Kenny; E Nash, M Howell; K McSweeney, M Nason, S Aherne; C O'Donovan, F Sheehan, A Sheehy.

Subs: D Squires for C Donlon (ht), A O'Brien for K McSweeney (42m), A Dunphy for S Aherne (46m), S St Leger for A Sheehy (52m), N Lynch for M Nason (58m).

INNISCARRA: J Gould; S Aherne, N Vaughan, E Piggott; O Morris, C O'Leary, J Enright; S Quinlivan, S Leisk; O O'Brien, S Linehan, M Linehan, L O'Connor, J Roberts, S Dineen.

Subs: B Lowney for O O'Brien (28m), C Connolly for J Enright (36m), K O'Mahony for M Linehan (55m).

Referee: Brian Coniry, Crosshaven.