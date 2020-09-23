'Pull of home' sees Conor Glass call time on AFL career

'Pull of home' sees Conor Glass call time on AFL career

File picture of Hawthorn's Conor Glass 

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Former Derry minor Conor Glass has retired from Australian Rules football, aged 22.

The Hawthorn player joined the Melbourne club in 2015, becoming the first Irish player to do so, and he has played 21 times in the AFL.

But with his current contract at the club expired, Glass will now return to Ireland, with the official AFL website attributing the decision to homesickness.

Hawks chief of football Graham Wright said: "Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through.

"While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision.

"We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, the will always be a part of the Hawthorn family.

'We wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours."

Glass, who captained Derry minors to the 2015 Ulster title, is now expected to make himself available to Derry senior manager Rory Gallagher.

