Newcestown set to play Cork SAHC semi-final after coronavirus assurances

Newcestown will be going ahead with this Sunday’s senior A hurling championship following discussions among players and club officials.

Initial medical advice given to the club suggested lining out in the game against Fr O’Neill’s in Páirc Uí Rinn could go against medical advice.

However, assurances have since been given and players unaffected by the recent Covid scare will be available for selection.

Thirteen players line out for the hurlers and the footballers, the latter whose premier SFC quarter-final against St Finbarr’s has been moved to this day week after two suspected Covid-19 cases in the team forced the postponement of the game.

HSE guidelines and local medical advice recommended the players in question should not play again until September 29 at the earliest, which falls two days after the hurlers’ last-four clash with Fr O’Neill’s in Páirc Uí Rinn.

It had been an awkward predicament for the club which, on one hand were keen not to hold up the championships any further, but which has a duty of care to their players. However, having taken soundings from the panel who were keen to go ahead with Sunday’s game, the club executive are happy to follow suit.

For the 13 dual players, the game against Fr O’Neill’s could be the first of three within seven days. Should Newcestown’s senior footballers beat St Finbarr’s on September 30, they will face Castlehaven in a PSFC semi-final on Sunday week.

The SAHC final the club are aiming for is also pencilled in for that date but is almost certain to be moved in the event they also beat Fr O’Neill’s and win through to face Charleville or Kanturk.

Meanwhile, the Donegal senior football final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill has been moved from this Sunday to Wednesday, October 7. The decision comes after one of the Kilcar panel returned a positive Covid test.

Three other football deciders, the intermediate final, the senior promotion-relegation playoff and a junior semi-final, are still scheduled to go ahead this weekend for now.

The statement from the county board read: “The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and made a decision to postpone the Michael Murphy Senior County Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. As of Tuesday evening the above three fixtures still stand but as was the case yesterday one of these three may still be postponed.”

The senior final falls 10 or 11 days before the first of Donegal’s two remaining Division 1 fixtures against Tyrone. They conclude their league campaign with a trip to Kerry. Currently on five points, they likely need a couple of points to ensure their top flight status for 2021.

Donegal’s Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone, also in Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park, has been fixed for November 1 at 1.30pm.