Passage finally crowned Seandún champions after 26-year wait

Seandún JAFC final: Passage 1-13 Delanys 0-7

Passage were crowned Sports Turf Solutions Seandún JAFC champions with a deserved win over Delanys in Sunday's final at Ballinlough.

This was Passage’s first success since 1994 and they dominated the second half limiting the Blackpool side to just a single point after the break. Their hurlers face Brian Dillons in the city final next Sunday and will now be eyeing a Junior A double in Cork city.

Passage made a great start with a point from Jamie Kind and a goal from Cathal McCarthy inside the opening three minutes.

Approaching half time the sides were level with Roy Downey kicking three points and Ciaran McCarthy and Colin Peelo getting one each for Delanys. Cathal McCarthy pointed for Passage. A Shane Howard free and a Sean Harrington point had Passage 1-4 to 0-6 up at half-time.

A point by Dan Ahern levelled the scores from the restart but that was to be Delany’s last score of the afternoon. Passage were dominant from there to the finish adding nine points without reply with goalkeeper Anthony Kidney kicking two frees and a 45.

Scorers for Passage: C McCarthy (1-2); A Kidney (0-3, 2f, 1 45); S Howard (0-2, frees); J Kind, S Coughlan (0-2 each); M Guinane, S Harrington (0-1 each).

Scorers for Delanys: R Downey (0-3), C Peelo (0-2), C McCarthy (free), K Foley (0-1 each).

PASSAGE: A Kidney; R Cooney, E Murphy, P Walsh; K O’Flynn, R Harrington, Cathal McCarthy; S Harrington, J Kind; S Howard, G Carroll, R Carroll; S Coughlan, N McCarthy, C Driscoll.

Subs: M Guinane for N McCarthy (39); M Parata for Driscoll, T Lester for Walsh (both 62).

DELANYS: N Foley; J Hosford, J Mulcahy, G Hosford; A Spriggs, R Foley, V Keating; G Gould, C Peelo; K Foley, R Downey, D Aherne; C Healy, D Kenneally, Ciaran McCarthy.

Subs: D Carroll for Mulcahy (20); K Hosford for Kenneally (36); K Spriggs for Ciaran McCarthy (44).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).