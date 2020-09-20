Cuala bounce back for fifth Dublin SHC title in six years

Dublin SHC final: Cuala 2-20 Ballyboden St Enda's 1-18

Holders Cuala turned on the style after the break to pull away from Ballyboden St Enda’s by five points in an entertaining Dublin SHC final at Parnell Park yesterday.

In doing so, the Dalkey outfit secured their fifth county title in six years, but that looked an uphill task following a first-half performance in which they played second fiddle to a more precise Boden side.

The 2018 winners largely dominated the early stages, with Paul Ryan in fine form from open play with a lackluster Cuala hanging onto their tails thanks to a superb solo goal from Sean Moran in the 11th minute.

However, St Enda’s deservedly enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-9 interval lead as Conal Keaney was first to react when Ryan’s penalty was superbly repelled by Seán Brennan in the 25th minute.

A brace of David Treacy points helped Cuala halve their deficit in the early stages of the second half as the holders kept a tighter rein on the Boden attack through the displays of Cian O’Callaghan and Oisín Gough.

A 52nd-minute penalty from Moran, converted after a foul on Con O’Callaghan, proved the pivotal moment as Cuala regained the lead for the first time since the opening minute, with Keaney and Cuala’s Colum Sheanon dismissed two minutes later.

Cuala reveled in the greater space afforded to them as late points by Nicky Kenny, Moran and Treacy completed an impressive second-half display.

Scorers for Cuala: D Treacy (0-11, 7f, 1 ’65), S Moran (2-3, 1-0 pen, 1 free), J Malone, N Carty, Con O’Callaghan, C Cronin, M Schutte, N Kenny (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: P Ryan (0-8, 3f, 1 ‘65), C Keaney (1-1), N Ryan (0-4), C Dooley, A Mellett (0-2 each), P Doherty (0-1).

CUALA: S Brennan; O Gough, Cian O’Callaghan, M Conroy; D O’Connell, J Sheanon, J Malone; N Carty, S Treacy; D Treacy, S Moran, D Ó Floinn; Con O’Callaghan, M Schutte, C Cronin.

Subs: C Sheanon for Carty (27), S Timlin for Conroy (36), N Kenny for Ó Floinn (45), L Murphy for Cronin (65).

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S: F McGarry; S O’Connor, L Corcoran, J Madden; D O’Connor, S Lambert, S Durkin; S McDonnell, N McMorrow; N Ryan, P Doherty, C Dooley; P Ryan, C Keaney, A Mellett.

Subs: D Curtin for Lambert (47), P Christie for McDonnell (47), P Dunleavy for S O’Connor (52), L McDwyer for Mellett (56), C McCormack for Doherty (60).

Referee: Seán Stack (Parnell’s)