Cuala bounce back for fifth Dublin SHC title in six years

A 52nd-minute penalty from Sean Moran, converted after a foul on Con O’Callaghan, proved the pivotal moment
Cuala bounce back for fifth Dublin SHC title in six years

Cuala captain Darragh O'Connell lifts The New Ireland Assurance Company Perpetual Challenge Cup at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 20:50 PM
Rónan Mac Lochlainn

Dublin SHC final: Cuala 2-20 Ballyboden St Enda's 1-18

Holders Cuala turned on the style after the break to pull away from Ballyboden St Enda’s by five points in an entertaining Dublin SHC final at Parnell Park yesterday.

In doing so, the Dalkey outfit secured their fifth county title in six years, but that looked an uphill task following a first-half performance in which they played second fiddle to a more precise Boden side.

The 2018 winners largely dominated the early stages, with Paul Ryan in fine form from open play with a lackluster Cuala hanging onto their tails thanks to a superb solo goal from Sean Moran in the 11th minute.

However, St Enda’s deservedly enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-9 interval lead as Conal Keaney was first to react when Ryan’s penalty was superbly repelled by Seán Brennan in the 25th minute.

A brace of David Treacy points helped Cuala halve their deficit in the early stages of the second half as the holders kept a tighter rein on the Boden attack through the displays of Cian O’Callaghan and Oisín Gough.

A 52nd-minute penalty from Moran, converted after a foul on Con O’Callaghan, proved the pivotal moment as Cuala regained the lead for the first time since the opening minute, with Keaney and Cuala’s Colum Sheanon dismissed two minutes later.

Cuala reveled in the greater space afforded to them as late points by Nicky Kenny, Moran and Treacy completed an impressive second-half display.

Scorers for Cuala: D Treacy (0-11, 7f, 1 ’65), S Moran (2-3, 1-0 pen, 1 free), J Malone, N Carty, Con O’Callaghan, C Cronin, M Schutte, N Kenny (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: P Ryan (0-8, 3f, 1 ‘65), C Keaney (1-1), N Ryan (0-4), C Dooley, A Mellett (0-2 each), P Doherty (0-1).

CUALA: S Brennan; O Gough, Cian O’Callaghan, M Conroy; D O’Connell, J Sheanon, J Malone; N Carty, S Treacy; D Treacy, S Moran, D Ó Floinn; Con O’Callaghan, M Schutte, C Cronin.

Subs: C Sheanon for Carty (27), S Timlin for Conroy (36), N Kenny for Ó Floinn (45), L Murphy for Cronin (65).

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S: F McGarry; S O’Connor, L Corcoran, J Madden; D O’Connor, S Lambert, S Durkin; S McDonnell, N McMorrow; N Ryan, P Doherty, C Dooley; P Ryan, C Keaney, A Mellett.

Subs: D Curtin for Lambert (47), P Christie for McDonnell (47), P Dunleavy for S O’Connor (52), L McDwyer for Mellett (56), C McCormack for Doherty (60).

Referee: Seán Stack (Parnell’s)

More in this section

Carlow v Offaly - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 Rhode and Tullamore advance to Offaly football final
DENIS final 2 Third-time lucky for senior-bound Enniskeane
Co. SFC Duhallow v Valley Rvs.JPG Watch live: Duhallow and Valley Rovers contest Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices