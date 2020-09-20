Waterford SFC: Dessie Hutchinson dazzles for Gaultier

Fourteen-man Gaultier got the better of Brickey Rangers 1-15 to 2-7 in the Carrickbeg sunshine yesterday as the green and gold qualified for their first county semi-final in ten years.

JJ Hutchinson was red-carded at the start of the second half but younger brother Dessie stepped up with 1-8, sending Darragh Curran the wrong way from a last-minute penalty. He has hit 2-16 in all this season. Mark Cummins netted twice for the Brickeys, bringing his championship goal tally to four.

Four points from another Déise hurler Conor Gleeson guided The Nire to a 2-9 to 0-8 victory over Declan Browne's Kilrossanty last night. Corner-back David Meehan stroked a penalty to the net in the sixth minute. Jamie Barron pointed before the other corner-back Michael Moore netted on the hour mark.

Second-half goals by Mark Ferncombe and Michael Kiely sealed Ballinacourty's place in the last four at the expense of An Rinn (2-17 to 2-8).

Victory came at a cost however as Waterford hurler Neil Montgomery came off with a hamstring injury on 43 minutes. Conor Prunty didn’t start due to a calf strain picked up in inter-county training midweek. Both are unlikely to be fit for the semi-finals.

Reigning champions Rathgormack had eleven points to spare against 14-man Clashmore on Saturday night (4-10 to 0-11). Stephen Curry scored 3-2 while Billy Power also raised a green flag.

Edmond O’Halloran was shown a straight red on the quarter hour for an off the ball incident. Rathgormack capitalised immediately as Curry lashed to the net after Fintan Walsh denied Jason Gleeson’s fisted effort. He struck a second on 25 minutes. Six Brian Lynch frees at the other end left it 2-4 to 0-6 at the break.

Power punished a poor Clashmore clearance on 58 minutes before Curry completed his hat trick. Lynch converted eleven out of eleven from frees for Clashmore.

Waterford SFC semi-finals: Ballinacourty v The Nire, Rathgormack v Gaultier