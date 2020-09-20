Turloughmore end 30-year gap to qualify for Galway SHC final

Turloughmore 2-17 Loughrea 1-17

Turloughmore qualified for their first Galway SHC final since 1990 when they held off the challenge of a youthful Loughrea side at Pearse Stadium.

They will know their opponents in a week with the other semi-final between champions St Thomas and Cappataggle, postponed this weekend due to a Covid-19 concern, set to take place next Sunday.

Turloughmore held an edge throughout with a late Loughrea rally coming up short.

The sides were level five times in the opening half but a goal in first-half stoppage time by Gary Burke edged Turloughmore 2-6 to 0-11 in front at the interval.

The sides exchanged points three times in the opening ten minutes before efforts from Barry Callanan and Conor Walsh pushed Turloughmore 0-5 to 0-3 in front at the end of the opening quarter.

Loughrea hit back and good passing movements led to scores from Neil Keary and Joseph Mooney to tie the game before Turloughmore struck for the opening goal after 22 minutes when Callanan finished low to the net after being set up by Matthew Keating.

Loughrea responded well with points from the impressive Jamie Ryan and Keary and then after their goalkeeper Gearoid Loughnane saved a penalty from Walsh, they levelled when Keary pointed another free.

Ryan pointed a sideline from 50 metres and then added another from play with a Keary free making it 0-11 to 1-5 but Turloughmore finished strongly with Callanan pointing and then skipper Daithi Burke set up Gary Burke for a goal to lead at the interval.

Turloughmore hit four points without reply in the opening six minutes of the second half and while Keary and Emmet Mahoney responded for Loughrea, they rarely looked like getting the goal they needed to ignite a comeback.

Turloughmore kept trading scores with them and while Loughrea finally got a goal deep into stoppage time after former Galway captain Fergal Moore was sent off for Turloughmore for a second yellow card, the outcome was never in doubt.

Scorers for Turloughmore: C Walsh 0-8 (5fs, 1 ’65), B Callanan 1-3, G Burke 1-0, J Holland 0-2 (1f), M Keating, D Loftus, D Burke, S Linnane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Loughrea: N Keary 0-8 (7fs), J Mooney 1-2, J Ryan 0-4 (1 sideline), E Mahoney 0-2, P Hoban 0-1 (f).

Turloughmore: M Fahy; M Morris, R Burke, M Murphy; D Loftus, J Holland, K Hussey; F Moore, D Burke; M Keating, C Walsh, S Loftus; G Burke, S Linnane, B Callanan.

Subs: B McDonagh for Keating (50), B Connolly for Murphy (54), R Doyle for Callanan (61), D Mullen for Linnane (blood 62-64), R Badger for G Burke (65).

Loughrea: G Loughnane; O Coyle, J Coen, C Killeen; D Shaughnessy, P Hoban, C Jennings; B Keary, I Hanrahan; E Mahoney, J Mooney, S Sweeney; N Keary, J Ryan, M McManus.

Subs: A Burns for Sweeney (40), C Gibbons for B Keary (51), T Hoban for Mahoney (54).

Referee: John Keane (Rahoon).