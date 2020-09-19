Power hat-trick as ruthless Blarney show their teeth

Cork Premier IHC semi-final

Blarney 4-20 Carrigaline 1-12

Blarney have set up a Cork Premier IHC final date with Castlelyons after coming through the second of Saturday's semi-finals.

Having been incredibly fortunate to secure a come-from-behind quarter-final win over Ballincollig last weekend, Blarney were a completely different side here as they dismissed Carrigaline with a clinical and ruthless edge.

Blarney’s convincing and fully merited 17-point victory means the decider will be a repeat of the August group fixture which Castlelyons won with six to spare. They were never once led this evening.

Brian Hurley's charges were assured of their place in the decider from a long way out in this one-sided semi-final, Carrigaline failing to get any closer than four points throughout the second-half.

After a Brian Kelleher Carrigaline free left the scoreboard reading 2-12 to 0-12 on 44 minutes, Blarney proceeded to register 2-7 without reply. Pádraig Power was responsible for the two goals, completing a hat-trick for the inside forward.

Mark Coleman proved razor sharp from the dead ball while Shane Barrett hit six second-half points from play.

Rob O’Shea landed a consolation goal at the death for a Carrigaline side who will be bitterly disappointed with what they brought to the table this evening.

The winners led 2-7 to 0-6 at half-time, the Blarney goals arriving at either end of the first-half.

Mark Coleman supplied the pass to Power for Blarney’s first goal four minutes in, with the Cork senior provider turned finisher for their second on 28 minutes.

Power’s goal - a superb score given the forward managed to control Coleman’s pass and then get away his shot despite the close attention of three blue shirts - crowned a glorious start for Blarney as they raced into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead after four minutes.

Carrigaline settled with four-in-a-row from Eanna Desmond, Kevin O’Reilly and a pair of Brian Kelleher frees, but they were unable to extend this period of dominance after the first water break as Blarney regained control of the scoreboard when reeling off another 1-3 without reply. Indeed, Blarney could have had a third goal but for an excellent Mark O’Mahony save to deny Shane Barrett.

Carrigaline were creating no such goal chances at the other end of the field and went a 17-minute spell of the first-half without finding the target from play.

Scorers for Blarney: P Power (3-2); M Coleman (1-7, 0-6 frees); S Barrett (0-7); D Hanlon, K Costello (0-2 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher (0-7, 0-6 frees); R O’Shea (1-0); E Desmond (0-2); D Drake, R Kelleher, K O’Reilly (0-1 each).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; A McEvoy, P O’Leary, S Crowley; D Walsh, P Philpott, J Jordan; R Murphy, D Hanlon; P Crowley, M O’Leary, M Coleman; P Power, K Costello, S Barrett.

Subs: S Mulcahy for Costello (44 mins); B Ahern for R Murphy (46); B O’Connell for O’Leary (53); C O’Mahony for Walsh (59).

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, D Stack, D Griffin; K Kavanagh, S Williamson, W O’Brien; E Desmond, S O’Brien; K O’Reilly, D McBarron, D Drake; B Kelleher, R O’Shea, R Kelleher.

Subs: K McIntyre for S O’Brien (37); P Ronayne for Vaughan (46); T Murphy for R Kelleher (48); D King for Stack (57).

Referee: D Copps.