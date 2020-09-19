Na Piarsaigh crush Doon in one-sided Limerick final

Limerick SHC final

Na Piarsaigh 5-27 Doon 1-12

Na Piarsaigh lived up to their favourites tag here, collecting a sixth Limerick SHC title easily at Doon’s expense.

Na Piarsaigh defended the Ennis Road end and led early on, with Peter Casey impressing: 0-6 to 0-2 on ten minutes to the city side.

Josh Ryan (two) and Jack Cummins hit good points for Doon, however, to kickstart their challenge.

Adrian Breen and Will Henn (free) responded for Na Piarsaigh, but Cormac Ryan’s long-range free made it 0-8 to 0-6 at the water-break.

Ronan Lynch (free), David Dempsey and Conor Boylan pushed Na Piarsaigh further ahead on the resumption before Murphy and Lynch swapped 65s - 0-12 to 0-7 on 25 minutes.

Two minutes later David Dempsey hung a shot in the corner of the net for Na Piarsaigh to underline their superiority. Murphy and Ryan frees were Doon’s answer but the city men were well in control at the break, 1-12 to 0-9.

They continued in the same vein on the resumption, with Peter Casey pointing before placing Dempsey for his second goal. Another Henn free and it was 2-14 to 0-10 and only four minutes of the second half played.

Donn duly won a penalty through Josh Ryan, however, which Barry Murphy converted: 2-14 to 1-10, but two quick Henn frees more or less cancelled out the goal, and Na Piarsaigh kept Doon at bay, leading 2-19 to 1-12 at the water-break.

The city men resumed with points from Henn and Tom Grimes before Peter Casey buried two goals in two minutes: 4-21 to 1-12, and the game was over as a contest.

Scorers for Doon: B. Murphy (1-4, 3 frees, 1 65, 1 pen), C. Ryan (0-3, frees), J. Ryan, D. Moloney (0-2 each); J. Cummins (0-1).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: D. Dempsey (2-2); W. Henn (0-8, 7 frees); P. Casey (2-4); R. Lynch (0-4, 3 frees, 1 65), A. Breen (0-3), C. Boylan, T. Grimes, J. O'Brien (frees) (0-2 each).

DOON: E. McNamara; C. Thomas, E. Fitzgibbon, T. Hayes; C. Ryan, M. O’Brien, J. Cummins; M. Ryan, J. Ryan; D. Moloney, P. Ryan, B. Murphy (c); E. Stokes, D. Stapleton, Jack Ryan.

Subs: D. Coleman for M. Ryan (28); P. Cummins for Stapleton (HT); C. O’Donovan for Stokes (inj., 44); N. Maher.

NA PIARSAIGH: P. Kennedy; J. Boylan, M. Casey, C. King; K. Kennedy, R. Lynch, A. Dempsey; T. Grimes, W. O’Donoghue (c); A. McNamara, D. Dempsey, A. Breen; P. Casey, C. Boylan, W. Henn.

Subs: M. Foley for A. Dempsey (52); J. O’Brien for Lynch and N. Buckley for Kennedy (55).

Referee: J. Murphy (Ballylanders)