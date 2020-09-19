Impressive Aghabullogue score early - and often

Aghabullogue 2-17 Millstreet 0-9

Aghabullogue are through to the semi-final of the Cork Intermediate AFC after outclassing Millstreet at Ballyvourney on Saturday. They went for the jugular early with Luke Casey scoring 1-4 inside a sensational opening eight minutes of quality football.

Millstreet trailed by 11 points midway through the opening half but scored five points without reply to trail by six points at halftime. Indeed they squandered a couple of glorious goal chances in the third quarter before Aghabullogue closed out the game with three excellent points from Mathew Bradley.

Aghabullogue found Luke Casey with quality ball early on and he kicked two beautiful points from play. A storming run from midfielder Sean O’Connell found Casey and he billowed the net with a really classy finish from a tight angle. A brace from Evan O’Sullivan followed and Mathew Bradley added another as the mid Cork side stormed clear. But the water break worked wonders for Millstreet and they finished out the half strongly with points from Darragh Cashman, James Linehan and three frees from their talisman Shane Hickey, 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Millstreet had plenty of possession and Shane Hickey looked certain to find the net but his shot missed the target. Mathew Bradley landed a brace to settle his side before Millstreet’s Darragh Cashman was dispossessed when a goal looked certain.

Aghabullogue weathered the storm and rattled off three points from Evan O’Sullivan, Sean O’Connell and the influential Bradley. Substitute Padraic O’Sullivan finished home a last minute penalty to round off a highly impressive victory. They now meet favourites Mitchelstown in the semi-final.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: L Casey (1-6, 2 frees), E O’Sullivan (0-6, 1 free), M Bradley (0-4, 1 free), P O’Sullivan (1-0), S O’Connell (0-1).

Scorers for Millstreet: S Hickey (0-5, 2 frees), D Cashman, N Flahive, J Linehan, D Kiely (0-1 each).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, C Smith, P Twomey; B Casey, P Ring, A Murphy; S O’Connell, S O’Sullivan; S Tarrant, D Thompson, N Barry Murphy; L Casey, E O’Sullivan, M Bradley.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for P Thompson (20, inj), M Dennehy for P Twomey (25, inj), J Corkery for P Dilworth (40), J Murphy for S Tarrant (50), A Barry Murphy for N Barry Murphy (50).

MILLSTREET: M O’Donovan; B O’Connor, A Murphy, M Murphy; D Buckley, P Sheehan, D Cashman; M Ellis, S Hickey; J Linehan, D Kiely, C O’Leary; P Moynihan, N Flahive, B Flynn.

Subs: P Dineen for C O’Leary (20), T Walsh for P Moynihan (25), D Murphy for N Flahive ( 45), R Murphy for M Murphy (50).

Referee: D Murnane ( Macroom)