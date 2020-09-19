Veteran Kelly steers Mullinahone back to Tipp's top table

Michaael Dundon
Veteran Kelly steers Mullinahone back to Tipp's top table

O'RIAIN HERO: Tipperary great Eoin Kelly made light of his 38 years Saturday to power Mullinahone to a five point win over Lorrha in the Senior B decider.

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 16:27 PM
O'Riain Cup (Tipperary Senior B HC final): C J Kickhams return to Tipp SHC after thrilling win over Lorrha

C J Kickhams Mullinahone 4-18 Lorrha 2-19.

FORMER Tipperary star Eoin Kelly turned back the clock with two goals in the final quarter to power Mullinahone to victory over Lorrha in the O'Riain Cup final at Semple Stadium on Saturday - with the added bonus of promotion to the Dan Breen Cup SHC next year.

Premier legend Kelly (38) bagged 2-2 from play for Mullinahone who were relegated last year and his side made most of the running. Despite Kian Hogan’s goal for Lorrha after 7 minutes, Mullinahone led 1-7 to 1-5 at the water break, Michael Dunne getting their goal after 9 minutes. 

At half-time Mullinahone were 1-13 to 1-8 clear, Sean Curran hitting four points from play. At the three quarter stage Mullinahone were still 1-16 to 1-13 in front but in an action-packed last quarter they had two goals from Eoin Kelly and another from Michael Dunne to surge 4-16 to 1-17 clear.

Lorrha fought back and had a Brian Hogan goal after 60 minutes but it was too little to save them. 

Apart from Kelly, Mulllinahone had top drawer performances from Sean Curran, Jack Shelly, Kevin Walzer, Daire O Brien, and Michael Dunne. Lorrha’s best were Brian Hogan, Eoin McIntyre, Patrick Maher, and sub Alan O Meara.

Scorers for Mullinahone: E Kelly (2-5, 3 frees), M Dunne (2-1), S Curran (0-6), E Keane, M Kehoe (0-2 each), M O Shea, J Shelley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Lorrha: Colm Fogarty (0-8, 7 frees), B Hogan, C Hogan (1-1 each), E McIntyre (0-3), Chris Fogarty, A O'Meara (0-2 each), D O'Donoghue, N McIntyre (0-1 each).

C J KICKHAMS: A Walsh; D O Brien, P Curran, C Shelly; E Ryan, E Fennelly, A Curran; S Curran, K Walzer; M Kehoe, J Shelly, E Keane; E Kelly, M O Shea, M Dunne.

Subs: K Bolger for Keane (54), G Cronin for Walzer (57).

LORRHA: P Reddin; M Dolan, Conor Hogan, G Houlihan; C Hough, B Hogan, E Cleary; D O Donoghue, N McIntyre; D Fogarty, Cian Hogan, E McIntyre; Chris Fogarty, Patrick Maher, Colm Fogarty.

Subs: D O Meara for Houlihan (18), A O'Meara for D Fogarty (44), D O'Sullivan for Cleary (57).

Referee: S Delaney (J K Brackens).

