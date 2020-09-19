Dual-driven Kanturk showing no signs of fatigue as they advance to Premier IFC semi

Cork Premier IFC

Kanturk 0-17 Aghada 0-8

Whether it is the big ball or the small ball, you have to credit Kanturk.

Today in Ovens, they secured victory over Aghada in the quarter-final of the Cork Premier IFC, a pillar-to-post win. The foundation stone was laid straight from the off with four unanswered points inside the first five minutes.

They held a double-score advantage at the half-way mark. By the close of business, that margin stretched to nine points. Job done. A meeting with Cill na Martra awaits in the last four.

On Sunday a group of these players will be involved with Duhallow in the Premier SFC against Valley Rovers. Then, the hurlers of Kanturk (only three of the panel do not play hurling) have six days to get ready for Charleville in a mouth-watering SAHC semi-final next Saturday.

All in a week’s work.

Kanturk moved 0-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break, Cian Clernon leading the way with two points.

Aghada stalwart Pearse O’Neill opened the Aghada account in the ninth minute. By the water break, Kanturk were 0-6 to 0-2 up, captain John McLoughlin and Clernon adding scores.

Aghada finished the half strong to cut the gap to two, but with McLoughlin coming forward again and notching his second point and one from a Paul Walsh free, the Duhallow men were 0-8 to 0-4 to the good at the short whistle.

Six points for Kanturk to one for Aghada was another key period after the restart, opening up a nine-point lead after the second water break.

The teams shared the final six points – a feature of which was the excellent free-taking of Kanturk’s Kyrle Holland.

Aghada’s Michael Russell received a straight red card two minutes from time, but the result was safe long before this.

Scorers for Kanturk: K Holland (0-5 frees), P Walsh (0-1 free) and C Clernon (0-3 each), I Walsh (0-1 free) and J McLoughlin (0-2 each), L McLoughlin and G Keneghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: P O’Neill, K O’Hanlon, D Creedon (0-1 free) and J Looney (0-2 each).

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin (capt). J Browne, L Cashman; L O’Neill, Aidan Walsh, D Browne; J Fitzpatrick, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, M Healy, L O’Keeffe; K Holland, I Walsh, C Clernon.

Subs: R Walsh for L O’Keeffe (35), Alan Walsh for I Walsh (45), G Keneghan for L McLoughlin (52), B O’Sullivan for C Clernon (54), P Leahy for J McLoughlin (60).

AGHADA: R Savage; D Phelan, E Leahy, K O’Shea; T Hartnett, R Power A Berry (Capt); P O’Neill, M Russell; K O’Hanlon, J Looney, C Fleming; C Terry, D Creedon, S Bennett.

Subs: A O’Connell for C Terry (46), J O’Donoghue for K O’Shea (52), J O’Hanlon for S Bennett (55), A Stafford for A Berry (55).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).