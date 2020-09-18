Dublin All-Ireland winner Darren Daly retires

Dublin’s five-time All-Ireland winner Darren Daly has retired from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old was a member of the panel for 12 years and steps away on the nine-year anniversary of his first Celtic Cross when Dublin beat Kerry with Stephen Cluxton’s winning free.

Daly never started an All-Ireland final but departs after a glittering career in which he also won seven Leinster SFCs and five Allianz Division 1 titles. He came on at half-time in the 2013 win over Mayo and in the second-half against Kerry in ‘15, the two final games with Mayo in ‘16, and the ‘18 victory again against Tyrone.

In a statement released on the Dublin GAA website, the Fingal Ravens man wrote: “I’ve had an incredible journey with the Dublin Senior Football Team over the last 12 years.

“I’ve tried to push the body one more time but unfortunately it's not to be. With a number of reoccurring injuries over the past few months, it's now the right time for me to step away.

“Firstly, I'd like to thank my family, and particularly my wife Sarah who sacrificed more than anyone to allow me to compete at this level year after year. I’m extremely grateful to have got the opportunity over the years to share some very special moments with my three kids Tadhg, Caolán, and Odhrán.

“In particular I'd like to thank my team-mates. I am extremely lucky to have been part of such a successful team. I'm grateful to have learned so much from being with them, made so many friends for life, and have some of the best memories imaginable.

“I’d like to thank the managers, selectors, coaches and physios who guided and pushed me along the way. Thank you to the dedicated supporters who always created that unique atmosphere, and were there when we needed them. Finally, I'd like to thank my club Fingal Ravens for their support and encouragement over the years.”