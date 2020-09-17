Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC final: St Colman’s claim glory in frenetic finish

St Colman’s 2-11 Kanturk 0-15

A second Rebel Óg Premier 2 minor hurling championship title in six years for St Colman’s at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

Early goals were key for the combination of Russell Rovers and Cloyne, who led by five points at the interval.

Despite 18 wides to St Colman’s six, Kanturk’s spirited second-half fightback just came up short. They actually led by a point with seven minutes remaining, but the attacking threat of twins Noel and Conor Cahill (tallied 1-8 between them) and Craig O’Driscoll was decisive for St Colman’s.

Kanturk had opportunities from the start, but it was St Colman’s who opened the scoring in the fifth minute when O’Driscoll, fed by Noel Cahill, struck their first goal.

Noel Cahill fired St Colman’s second goal four minutes later – both goal scorers using their strength and height to good advantage. They posted 2-2 before Rory Sheahan registered Kanturk’s first point in the 12th minute.

The Duhallow side then outscored St Colman’s six points to four, captain Brian O’Sullivan landing four and two for Colin Walsh to leave the half-time score, 2-6 to 0-7.

Five unanswered points after the break saw Kanturk draw level.

It was nip and tuck.

In a hugely exciting finish, O’Sullivan edged Kanturk ahead in the 53rd minute.

St Colman’s found another gear, the two Cahills swinging the momentum back their way, only for O’Sullivan’s seventh point to tie the game once more, 0-15 to 2-9.

Time was almost up, but St Colman’s turned the tide in their favour again. A Daniel Cronin free was followed by Noel Cahill’s point from play to secure the title.

Scorers for St Colman’s: N Cahill (1-5), C O’Driscoll (1-1), C Cahill (0-3), D Cronin (free) and E Motherway (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-7, 0-6 frees), C Walsh (0-4), R Sheahan (0-2), C Sullivan and M Hooton (0-1 each).

ST COLMAN’S: D Costine; A O’Lomasney, A Sherlock, C O’Brien; S Walsh, E Motherway, J De Vries; O McGovern (Capt), D Byrne; J Falvey, D Cronin, C Cahill; R Cummins, N Cahill, C O’Driscoll.

Sub: M O’Dwyer for J Falvey (33).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; C Sullivan, E Hayes, E McAuliffe; S Hopkins, T Walsh, C Sheehan; B O’Sullivan (Capt), O O’Connor; D Grey, C Walsh, M Hooton; D O’Connor, A Walsh, R Sheahan.

Sub: C Carroll for M Hooton (53).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).