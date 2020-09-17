GAA fixtures review task-force keen on retaining the provincial championships

The retention of a provincial-based senior football championship along with a split season from 2022 are expected to be proposed by the GAA’s national fixtures review task-force.

The task-force convened for a third time in four weeks yesterday evening where they also heard the Central Competitions Control Committee are expected to recommend changes to the Allianz League formats for 2021 on the basis of time constraints.

The details are yet to be finalised but they could involve splitting each of the four divisions into two groups of four and jettisoning some of the knock-out stages in the top flight hurling competition.

On the virtual conference, Gaelic Players Association’s (GPA) draft proposal to link the Allianz Football League and Championship was discussed along with their suggestion to scrap the provinces.

Although members of the Eddie Sullivan-chaired body acknowledged merit in the GPA recommendation, it was agreed doing away with provinces would be unlikely to attract enough support to be backed at Congress.

GAA director of player, club and games administration Feargal McGill tabled four split season versions at the previous meeting. It is expected they will be released to counties in the coming weeks. The two split season proposals sent by the Club Players Association to the committee were acknowledged but not discussed.

All four options include provincial championships and the Tailteann Cup. As expected, three of them are the pre-pandemic proposals - retention of the Super 8, flipping the League and Championship and four provincial conferences of eight teams - but within a split season timeframe. The other is a championship based on the pre-Super 8 All-Ireland SFC format but with only a certain amount of teams given a second opportunity in the qualifiers.

GAA chiefs maintain introducing a split season next season would be ambitious due to the expectation the country will continue to be living with Covid-19.

Although a number of members wish to see such a move commence next year, a 2022 start to the idea of inter-county beginning the GAA year before clubs have their own exclusive period from late summer is considered more realistic.

As for what happens in 2021, the Allianz Leagues could start later than the end of January following the late finish to the 2020 All-Ireland senior championships. The club month of April could also be removed with clubs given defined periods during the inter-county season.

GAA director general Tom Ryan previously suggested the final trial year of the Super 8 system could be played out in 2021 having been suspended this season. However, there is a growing belief the format is a flawed structure and needs to be replaced.