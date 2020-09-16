Jack Cahalane cracker helps St Finbarr's to Cork minor hurling glory

St Finbarr’s 2-21 Sarsfields 3-11

A truly dominant second-half display - during which St Finbarr’s outscored their opponents by 2-9 to 1-2 - delivered the city side Cork minor hurling glory.

Behind by 2-9 to 0-12 at the break, the Barrs assumed total control upon the change of ends and had 1-4 without reply notched by the time Sars struck their first score of the second period.

Highlighting the extent to which they played second fiddle throughout the second half, Sars managed only one score from play in the entire second period, that an injury-time Darragh Long point.

It was oh so different up the other end of the field as the scores rained in from all manner of distances and angles. Lighting the fuse on a superb second 30 showing was Jack Cahalane’s goal 17 seconds after the restart. That green flag tied proceedings and from there, the Barrs youngsters never looked back.

Ben Cunningham (0-4, three frees), Ciaran Doolan, and the excellent William Buckley split the posts to send the Barrs 1-18 to 2-10 in front and it was game over on 50 minutes when Cahalane got onto a long delivery, flicked possession past the last Sars defender before batting the sliotar past goalkeeper Naoise Marron.

Daniel Hogan bagged a late consolation goal for Sars but their forward unit was well stifled by a Barrs defence led by the outstanding Ben O’Connor.

So different was the second period to the first, with the closeness of proceedings captured in the fact that the two sides were level on six occasions throughout the first half.

The Barrs led 0-5 to 0-4 come the first water break but immediately after this brief stoppage, Sars were ahead thanks to a Ben Nodwell goal.

In truth, they had been threatening a green flag from early on, Barrs keeper Dylan McSweeney producing two excellent saves before he was eventually beaten.

The response of the city youngsters, though, was as swift as it was decisive, Buckley, Ethan Twomey, Cahalane, and Cunningham firing over points to return St Finbarr’s in front.

Flynn O’Brien’s goal approaching half-time handed Sars the interval lead. It was one, however, they could not hold onto, the Barrs celebrating a first Cork minor hurling title since 1997.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-12, 0-5 frees); J Cahalane (2-2); W Buckley (0-3); E Twomey (0-2); C Doolan, G Gowen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: D Hogan (1-4, 1-1 frees, 0-2 65s); B Nodwell (1-1); F O’Brien (1-0); O Sheppard (0-2); C McCarthy, L Casey, D Lynch, D Long (0-1 each),

ST FINBARR'S: D McSweeney; R Doyle, JJ O'Connor, S Kennedy; D Kennedy, B O'Connor, M Nason; E Twomey, C Doolan; G Gowen, B Cunningham, F Crowley; W Buckley, J Cahalane, A Buckley.

Subs: C Buckley for A Buckley (45); C O’Neill for Crowley (55).

SARSFIELDS: N Marron; Z O'Sullivan, L Elliott, D Murray; J Bowen, Cathal McCarthy, O Kelleher; Colm McCarthy, L Casey; J Kingston, O Sheppard, B Nodwell; D Lynch, F O'Brien, D Hogan

Subs: Cillian McCarthy for O’Sullivan, O Compton for Casey (both 43); R O’Brien for Sheppard, D Long for O’Brien (both 44); A Marron for Lynch (55).

Referee: C McAllister.