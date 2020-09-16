Cadogan in fitness race for Waterford after op

Cork defender Eoin Cadogan says he’s confident of being back in time for the Rebels’ Munster SHC clash with Waterford next month after undergoing a “minor surgical procedure” Wednesday on a troublesome back issue.

Cadogan (34) described the issue as a “low-grade recurring complaint”, and said he expected to make a swift and full recovery to return to Cork’s preparations for the joust with Liam Cahill’s Waterford, most likely in Thurles on the weekend of October 31st.

His club campaign with Douglas came to an end last Sunday with a Premier SHC quarter-final defeat at the hands of local rivals Blackrock at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Cadogan was hampered somewhat during the game and had already decided to get the problem sorted as quickly as possible.

“Under the guidance of the Cork medical team I expect to make a full and speedy recovery for the championship,” he said.