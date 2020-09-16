Watch live: Sarsfields and St Finbarr's battle it out in hotly anticipated minor final

Some of the brightest prospects in Cork hurling are on show tonight as Sarsfields and St Finbarr's face off in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling final in Páirc Ui Rinn.

Sars and the Barrs go head to head, having come through the revamped round-robin system unbeaten, before semi-finals wins over Ballincollig and Glen Rovers respectively.

Among the talent to keep an eye on are St Finbarr's Jack Cahalane, Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunninghan, while Sars will look to star forward Daniel Hogan, Colm McCarthy, centre-back Cathal McCarthy and attacker Ben Nodwell to see them over the line.

Coverage from a floodlit Páirc Ui Rinn will begin at 6.45pm with Colm O’Connor joined on commentary by Seanie McGrath and The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy.

