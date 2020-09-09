Superb Sars kick on in second half to set up final with Barrs 

Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC semi-final: Sarsfields 1-21 Ballincollig 1-15

SARS will face the Barrs in this season's Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling final after brushing Ballincollig aside in the second half at Riverstown on Wednesday night.

Led by the superb Daniel Hogan in attack, who flicked the sliotar to the net in the opening minutes to give the hosts the initiative, Sars had that bit more physicality and better balance overall.

Luke Elliot and Cathal McCarthy were outstanding in the Sars rearguard, with Colm McCarthy hurling a lot of ball at midfield and David Lynch, Jeremy Kingston and Ben Nodwell each clipping over a pair of points. Subs Darragh Long and Louis Casey also added a bit of impetus when introduced.

Ballincollig's best spell was in the second quarter when they came from 1-5 to 0-3 down to trail by just two points, 1-8 to 0-9, at the interval.

James Dwyer was impressive throughout, while Seán O'Donoghue and Dylan Ebili were to the fore in that dominant period.

With Sars getting a grip across their half-back line and midfield on the restart, Hogan kept the scoreboard ticking over and by the second water-break, it was 1-17 to 0-13.

When Seán Dore was sent off there was no way back for the Village, who did manage a late goal through the lively Mark Oldham.

Sars had the final say though, booming scores from Cathal McCarthy and Jake Bowen.

Scorers for Sarsfields: D Hogan (1-13, 9 frees); J Kingston, D Lynch, B Nodwell (0-2 each); J Bowen, Cathal McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: D O'Sullivan (0-8, 7 frees); M Oldham (1-2); B Keating (0-2 frees); T O'Connell, R Power, S O'Donoghue (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: N Marron; Z O'Sullivan, L Elliot, D Murray; J Bowen, Cathal McCarthy, O Kelleher; Colm McCarthy, Cillian McCarthy; J Kingston, O Sheppard, B Nodwell; D Lynch, F O'Brien, D Hogan.

Subs: L Casey and D Long for Cillian McCarthy and Sheppard (35), O Compton for O'Sullivan (45).

BALLINCOLLIG: D Keohane; M Donovan, R O'Neill, S Dore; S O'Donoghue, J Dwyer, H Ahearne; B Keating, T O'Connell; D O'Mahony, D Ebili, C O'Driscoll; M Oldham, D O'Sullivan, R Power.

Subs: R O'Connor for Donovan (39), L McGarry for O'Mahony (51).

Referee: C O'Regan (Ballyhea).