Jack Cahalane goals seal St Finbarr's comeback over Glen Rovers

Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC semi-final: St Finbarr's 2-19 Glen Rovers 2-17

Two second-half goals from Jack Cahalane ensured St Finbarr's advanced to the Premier 1 MHC final at Togher last night.

The goals were crucial as the first kept them in touch and the second put them in front to see them drive on to victory.

All through this was close and two points from Dylan Long helped the Glen into a 0-3 to 0-2 early lead. With six minutes gone, Nathal Goulding goaled for the Glen but the Barrs hit back with points from Ben Cunningham, William Buckley, and Cahalane to put only one between them, 1-3 to 0-5.

Eoin O'Leary hit two more for the Glen, but three frees from Cunningham kept the Barrs in contention, trailing by 1-10 to 0-11 at half-time.

Two more from Cunningham, followed by a point from Fionn Crowley saw the sides level five minutes into the second-half before a goal from Long put the Glen 2-13 to 0-14 up.

The Barrs responded with a brilliant goal from Cahalane and with 51 minutes gone he got his second, to make it 2-15 to 2-14 to the Barrs.

Buckley increased their lead, before O'Leary and Daniel Murphy had the sides level again.

Ethan Twomey put the Barrs back in front, with Buckley putting two between the sides, before O'Leary made it a one point game again. Deep in injury-time Cahalane got the insurance score to see his side through to meet Sarsfields in the final next week.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: B Cunningham 0-9 (8f), J Cahalane 2-2, W Buckley 0-4, E Twomey 0-2, M Nason, F Crowley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O'Leary 0-9 (7f), D Long 1-3, N Goulding 1-1, D Murphy 0-2, L Quilligan, L Horgan 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR'S: D McSweeney; R Doyle, JJ O’Connor, S Kennedy; D Kennedy, B O'Connor, M Nason; E Twomey, C Doolan; G Gowen, B Cunningham, F Crowley; W Buckley, J Cahalane, A Buckley.

Subs: C Buckley for A Buckley (42), C O'Neill for G Gowen (54).

GLEN ROVERS: S Lynam; S Cronin, G Marshall, D Coughlan; A Lordan, E Downey, S Corcoran; J O’Driscoll, L Horgan; L Quilligan, N Goulding, D Murphy; E O’Leary, D Long, R Dunne.

Subs: T Downey for J O'Driscoll (43), M Ring for D Long (51).

Referee: Cathal McAllister, Aghada.