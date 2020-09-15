The Double 30 years on - Part 1: 'Sometimes you had to be a little bit nasty'

As Cork celebrate the 30-year anniversary of completing The Double, some of the Rebel County legends from the winning teams joined the Irish Examiner in remembering the remarkable achievement in 1990.
After the hurlers had defeated Galway in the hurling decider, it was the footballers who completed the remarkable achievement by defeating Meath in the football decider.
Joining Tony Leen to remember the famous win were captain on the day Larry Tompkins, Conor Counihan and Niall Cahalane.
In part 1, Counihan explained that while the Cork-Kerry rivalry was fierce, the battles in Leinster and Ulster were more intense - and the history seekers from Leeside had to step up to the plate.
"You just had to get tougher and you had to fight your corner whether you were the corner forward or the corner back.
"Sometimes you had to be a little bit nasty," Counihan added.