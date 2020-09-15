Clubs should go first in split GAA season, says Kilkenny keeper Eoin Murphy

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy has joined the chorus of GAA personalities calling for the split season to be commenced with the club.

The Glenmore man is of the same mind as Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy and Irish Examiner columnist Oisín McConville that the separate club period should open the GAA season.

Although high-ranking GAA officials, the Club Players Association, and the Gaelic Players Association agree that county should go first, Murphy begs to differ.

As the GAA’s fixtures review taskforce meet again this week to discuss how a split season would operate, he says: “I think if you could have your club scene at the start of the year until June or July or whatever month, it would build up into the intercounty season. Everybody would have a taste for it then. The way the current format has run this year would be great.

“It would have to be monitored properly, that you're not going to have competitions finished in May in some counties, and you know training bans being broken, or whatever the case may be. If you are going to be given a calendar, will people try to cut one half-year into the other? It's not a dig at anyone, that's just going to be the way it is.

"But if you could give us (clubs) the better half of the summer, I think it would work better, to be honest. You know the quality of playing surfaces that you’re playing at inter-county level, likes of Nowlan Park, Semple Stadium - it’s not going to make too much of a difference to them anyway. I think it would work better if club scene was first."

Murphy has an intermediate semi-final against Lisdowney to look forward to this Sunday and like Kieran Kingston in Cork, Brian Cody has insisted player still involved in club action need not return to inter-county training until their interests in the championship are finished.

The news today that people can again attend games will welcome in many homes such as the Murphy household. “Normally, at this time of the year, my mother would structure her whole weekend around the games. You wouldn't see her at home. She'd go to three games on Saturday and that's her whole weekend.

"She was finding it quite hard but that's not just my own mother - thousands of people across the country were in the exact same boat. From a social aspect, it's great the people will now get out and see the games.

"Of course you have to put it into context with what has been going on. We'll have to be careful about who we're mixing with outside in the community and then be careful when we do go to training and games.

“You have to be very careful who you're mixing with outside. That you're potentially not bringing anything into the camp. But the biggest fear is bringing something home. My own parents at home are in the vulnerable category, so from my point of view, as soon as you saw it start, I wasn't home for nine or 10 weeks.

"I just think if we can be leaders in our own community, hopefully people will follow suit and that will keep the numbers down somewhat. I know that's wishful thinking as well but hopefully that can happen.