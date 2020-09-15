Dublin star Brian Fenton 'dreading the rush for tickets' amid crowd restrictions

Brian Fenton admits he’s not looking forward to the demand for tickets as Dublin begin their preparations for the upcoming inter-county season this evening.

As it was confirmed today that severe crowd restrictions will still be in place by the time Dublin open their campaign with a Leinster quarter-final against Westmeath on November 7 or 8, the five-time All-Ireland winner is expecting to be hounded for tickets.

“I'm dreading the rush for tickets, to be honest, because people come out of the woodwork at the best of times for tickets, and that's with 82,000 people," remarked Raheny man Fenton.

"I think no matter what, a crowd will add to the occasion. I think the crowd in the stadium will adapt and be as loud as possible.

“Even in the club games, there'd be 10 subs or whatever. If they're celebrating a score, you can still hear it. Maybe it's all relative but you can still hear it.

"We were playing Ballyboden and I got turned over, all these subs, literally roaring. And that's the same feeling as an inter-county full stadium.

Brian Fenton in club action for Raheny last month. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

"I'm sure it'll be weird in many ways but I think it'll just add to it, and we won't know any difference.

In May, Fenton said he played Gaelic football for the “roar” of the crowd and he would find it difficult to play behind closed doors. But after playing without crowds for a part of his club’s recent Dublin SFC campaign, he isn’t as against the idea as much as he knows the value of Dublin's support in Croke Park.

“I was of the opinion earlier in the year of how important the crowds are. And yeah, I still love a packed house and know how important Dublin fans have been to us over the years, picking us up when times are tough - you think of Kerry getting goals in All-Ireland finals, it’s the crowd that lifts you again.

“But having come through the club season, it still comes down to, even in an empty stadium, that little inner voice that you have and as a team that you have which really pushes you on to get victories and getting performances and so on.

"It would be great to have them there, but as a team, competitor and a player, you still want to perform to your best."

GAA president John Horan has spoken about the possibility of a team having to bow out of the Championship if that county goes into lockdown. Obviously, Fenton hopes it doesn’t come to that and highlights that one player contracting the virus at least shouldn’t affect a team’s participation.

"I was thinking about that - if you are casual contact and that player or player has to step out of the group, then hopefully everybody else will be deemed safe to continue. It will be tough to run off the Championship in that small window. You have to prepare as best you can, even though it would be terrible if we had no championship.”

- GPA members Brian Fenton and Eoin Murphy have teamed up with Avonmore Protein Gold in advance of the start of the 2020 Football and Hurling All-Ireland Championships.