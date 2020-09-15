Kieran Kingston: I won’t place Cork players in club v county dilemma

Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has no plans to call players into training while their clubs remain in the championship.

As official inter-county training resumed yesterday, rival managers intend sharing players with clubs who are still involved in club competitions.

However, Kingston, who says the “outstanding” Cork championships have prompted him to invite new players to the panel, will not interrupt the clubs.

“We still have a significant number of players involved with their clubs for the next number of weeks. Our numbers will be limited at training but I think it would be unfair on players to bring them in for county training while they’re still involved in club championships.

“It’s a different language maybe, different set-up, different tactics and to ask them to go back to their clubs wouldn’t be right. The club championships in Cork have been outstanding and one of the reasons behind that is inter-county players not going in and out of the county panel.

“The period dedicated to the clubs has helped them enormously and I think the players have responded accordingly. It’s been brilliant. It wouldn’t be my intention to disrupting that for the sake of a few weeks.”

With the senior final due to take place on October 4, Kingston may not have a full panel to work with until the following weekend, which is three weeks out from their Munster semi-final against Waterford.

Other than dual club players, Déise manager Liam Cahill will officially be able to work with almost all of his panel from this week. Kingston isn’t making excuses and argues the quality of the championship will assist Cork’s preparations.

“In an ideal world, we would certainly like to have more time with our players leading into a championship. But this is not a normal year or normal championship under any heading and we have to deal with what we have to deal with.

There are a lot of people saying, ‘Yes, Cork are at disadvantage because they only have their players after seven months apart for only two or three weeks ahead of Championship’. But on the other hand, I think players want to play games. We thought we wouldn’t have games at all and now that we do it’s fantastic and players don’t want to train, they want games.

“I would consider ourselves in Cork being lucky in that our lads have the opportunity to be involved in high-quality club games like we saw this past weekend right up to the start of October.

“Of course, as an inter-county manager you would like more time with your players and it won’t be the week of October 5 until we have them all together and that’s while giving the fellas involved in the county final a break. But we don’t have a choice but to be fair to the clubs.”

In turn, Kingston has to be fair to those who have shone during the club period.

“The club championship has showcased players and it’s important we look at the panel as we look into another preseason of training, really.

“We would certainly be looking at giving opportunities to guys on the basis of what they did in the club championship. At the same time, we have to consider how much influence they can have in such a short timeframe to the Championship. You have to be fair to them in that regard as well.”

The two-time All-Ireland winner senses a duty of care to his players as he does supporters who are so eager to see Cork line out this year. Following the guidelines will be of paramount importance, he says.

“The one thing you have to be cognisant of is you have in excess of 40 people coming to training from all parts of the county and going back to 40 families and 40 working or studying environments. You have to adhere to the guidelines to ensure they can keep doing that. There will be more challenges presented this winter than the summer as the health authorities have been telling us.

“A lot of people talk about mental health and if we can help in delivering this during the winter then I think there is an onus on us to do that. There is a huge hunger for games not to stop because people have been starved of them.

Is there apprehension? Of course, there is. Are we worried? Of course, we are. Can we control everything? No. Do we know what this winter will entail with the virus? No. We haven’t endured a winter with it but all we can do is try and take it week by week and influence what is within our own control.”

Nevertheless, Kingston can’t wait to get started. “If somebody said to me four or five months ago that we would be in a position to resume training I would say, ‘Where do I sign?’ And he knows the players are the same.

“We’ve waited six months for us. There is a massive anticipation. We do this on a voluntary basis and to be involved with Cork. We’re doing to be on the sideline and to try and influence the team to be the best they can be on any given day.

“Players don’t want to concede a year of their careers to this pandemic. No manager wants to concede a year of their term to this either. There is a massive hunger I’d say across every county player in Cork.”

Kingston wholeheartedly supports the split season. “I think we’ve learned some lessons this year albeit unanticipated lessons, one of them being that the split season works. It works for the clubs, it works for the club player, it works for the county player involved with his club. It gives a definitive, dedicated season to both the club and the county.

“Where I sit in Cork at the moment, whether we go to the split season immediately or not I’m not sure but it would be great if we could. I think it will definitely evolve to there and it will add hugely to the club game and to the county game.”