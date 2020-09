We’ve had to break the hurling show into two parts this week, so much had the lads to get off their chests about a tremendous club weekend. In part 2, we’ll discuss the action in Clare, Limerick and "one of the best club matches of all time" in Kilkenny.

But first it’s all about the little All-Ireland, as Ger Cunningham, Mark Landers and TJ Ryan join Anthony Daly.

Subscribe to get the latest Dalo podcast every week

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud