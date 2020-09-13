Subs boost Austin Stacks to seal Kerry Club silverware after extra-time battle

Kerry Senior Club Championship final: Austin Stacks 1-17 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14 (AET)

Austin Stacks' subs bench boosted them to victory as they retained their Kerry Senior Club title at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

Kenmare Shamrocks were once again beaten late on at the Killarney venue, two weeks after being denied at the death in their Kerry SFC quarter-final against Mid Kerry.

In a normal year, Stacks would be Kerry’s representatives in the now-cancelled Munster Club Championship, with two divisional teams in the county final, but will have to settle for the silverware alone.

The first half was pretty poor fare as both sides struggled with a strong breeze. Defensive, cautious play was the trademark for a long time as both sides were level at half-time at 0-5 apiece.

Stephen O’Brien had the best goal chance in the first period drawing a superb save from Wayne Guthrie in the Stacks goal after there had been earlier shouts for a penalty for a foul on Kenmare midfielder Shane O’Sullivan.

Sean O’Shea scored Kenmare’s goal four minutes after the restart and they followed with three points to take a seemingly commanding 1-8 to 0-6 lead after 41 minutes.

During that spell, midfielder and former Valentia player Brendan O’Sullivan was sent off for a second yellow card as Stacks' challenge increased.

They would go 26 second-half minutes without a score before defender Colm Griffin’s point kick-started a late salvage operation.

Kieran Donaghy became more prominent, rattling the post from close range as Stacks eventually gained some momentum.

Donaghy also had a hand in the equalising goal that sent the game to extra-time after Conor Jordan made an impression off the bench to help Stacks cut the deficit to three, 1-9 to 0-9 in injury time.

Then, in the fourth minute of stoppages, Stacks pounced. The ball in seemed hopeful but Donaghy managed to force it into the path of Sean Quilter who finished to the Kenmare net.

Kenmare had heroic efforts from Dara O’Shea and Mark Crowley in particular and went ahead once more after the first period of extra-time through points from O’Brien and O’Shea.

However, man of the match Jack O’Shea’s defensive prowess was key for the victors as Darragh O’Brien, David Mannix, and Donagh McMahon were amongst a number of Stacks subs who scored points in extra-time to give them the win.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: S Quilter (1-1), C Jordan, D O’Brien (1f) (0-3 each), G Horan, F O’Brien (2fs) (0-2 each), B O’Sullivan, M O’Gara, S O’Callaghan, C Griffin, D Mannix, D McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (1-6, 4fs), S O’Brien (0-4), D O’Shea, M Crowley, S O’Sullivan, P O’Connor (0-1 each).

Austin Stacks: W Guthrie; C Griffin, B Shanahan, J O’Shea; D Casey, R Shanahan, J Morgan; J O’Connor, B O’Sullivan; M O’Gara, F O’Brien, G Horan; S Quilter, K Donaghy, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: D O’Brien for F O’Brien, F Mangan for O’Callaghan, P O’Sullivan for B Shanahan (all 46), C Jordan for Casey (54), D Fitzmaurice for Griffin (59), D McMahon for R Shanahan, D Casey for Morgan, D Mannix for Horan (all et).

Kenmare Shamrocks: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, J McCarthy; M Murnane, D O’Shea, M Crowley; K O’Sullivan, S O’Sullivan; T Murnane, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; M McCarthy, P O’Connor, T Cronin.

Subs: Fionan O’Sullivan for M Murnane, S O’Leary for M McCarthy (both 49), C O’Sullivan for T Murnane (59), R O’Sullivan for Cronin, K Price for M Crowley (both et).

Referee: Eddie Walsh (Rathmore)