Linda Collins sets the tone as Courcey Rovers progress to Cork camogie final

Cork senior camogie championship: Courcey Rovers 2-15 Douglas 2-5

A brilliant team performance from Courcey Rovers, where they had the upper hand in most sectors, propelled them into the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship final following their victory over Douglas at Castle Road on Sunday.

A goal from the outstanding Linda Collins in the second minute set them on their way. Playing into a stiff breeze, they produced some wonderful scores and there was no let-up in their effort all the way through. Their defending in the first period was relentless, especially when Douglas threw everything at them.

Alicia Cremin’s 21st-minute goal achieved parity, 1-4 apiece. The 2018 beaten finalists, Courcey Rovers, were undaunted and pulled away again to lead at the break, 1-8 to 1-4.

With the wind at their backs, there was only the one team in it in the second half. Courcey’s third-quarter hugely productive firing over six points to one for Douglas.

Douglas goalkeeper Jessica Kavanagh pulled off three incredible saves but it wasn’t enough to keep her side in contention.

Courceys had a number of influential players including Collins, Fiona Keating and Christine O’Neill in attack. Midfielders Jessica Crowley and Elaine O’Reilly’s work-rate was commendable while their high level of defending only allowed Douglas 1-4 from play.

They got their match-ups right too, negating as much as possible Douglas’s key players.

The game finished with a brace of goals. Linda Collins adding to her haul while Katrina Mackey blasted a goal to the net from a placed ball.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: Linda Collins (2-4), F Keating (0-5), J Crowley (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), Eimear O’Reilly and C O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: K Mackey (1-4, 1-1 frees), A Cremin (1-1).

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; C Hayes, K Keohane (Capt), G Hannon; O Twomey, A Moloney, E Moloney; J Crowley, Elaine O’Reilly; Eimear O’Reilly, F Keating, Lorraine Collins; Linda Collins, C O’Neill, S McCarthy.

Subs: G O’Reilly for C O’Neill (54), E Maguire for Lorraine Collins (60).

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh; E Kavanagh, A Curtin, S Mulrooney; C Nason, P Mackey (Capt), R Sheehan; M Mulrooney, C Noonan; K Holland, K Mackey, C St Ledger; J White, A Cremin, J Leo.

Subs: J O’Mahony for J Leo (half-time), A Walsh for C St Ledger (44), C Oldham for K Holland (56), J Donegan for S Mulrooney (56), E McAndrews for C Noonan (60).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).