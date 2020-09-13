Inniscarra edge out Glen Rovers to make Cork camogie's last four 

Inniscarra came out on top against Glen Rovers in the re-fixed SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship quarter-final at Castle Road on Sunday, 2-11 to 2-8. They will play St Finbarr’s in the semi-final next Saturday at 2pm.

This game was a slow burner, deadlock at the half-way stage, 0-4 apiece. The addition of Treasa McCarthy to the Inniscarra attack had the desired effect, the substitute getting in for her side’s goal just before the second water break, enabling them lead 1-8 to 0-6.

Denise Luby reduced the gap to two points with her goal from free however, a second goal from Inniscarra’s Ciara Ring on 56 minutes stretched the advantage to six points.

Glen Rovers rallied, this time Nora O’Riordan finding the net, making it a three-point match.

Inniscarra’s Claudia Keane received a second yellow in stoppage but they still managed to hold out.

Aileen Sheehan is the Inniscarra PRO and she also lined out with her club. She said they were delighted to get the result, having got a bye to the quarter-final following their opening day win.

“It took us a while to get going. We are without one of our key players, Niamh McCarthy who unfortunately is absent with a cruciate injury again. I suppose that unsettled us, she is a big player for us. We were hit with a few more injuries as well. But it is great to have a win under our belt and hopefully we can move on from here.

“We only have five days to recover and get the bodies right but we will do that. We are thrilled to be in the semi-final. We know it won’t be easy. The Barrs beat a good Killeagh team.”

This game was initially postponed due to an Inniscarra player feeling unwell and having to undergo a Covid-19 test.

Sheehan said it was the correct decision to shut everything down until the results were back.

“Thankfully the player tested negative and that is the most important thing. And while we were all disappointed to get the call on the Saturday night to say the match was off, it was the right thing to do. We would back the club all day long on that. We have a lot of kids and a lot of teachers and safety is our priority. At the end of the day, this is only sport.”