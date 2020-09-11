East Cork glory for Lisgoold on history-making day

East Cork glory for Lisgoold on history-making day
Friday, September 11, 2020 - 22:53 PM

Lisgoold 0-17 

Carraig Na bhFear 0-11 

Derek Kiely, Midleton 

East Cork JAHC final

Liam O'Shea led the way as Lisgoold were crowned East Cork JAHC champions with victory over Carraig Na bhFear in Midleton on Sunday. 

Incredibly this was Lisgoold's first appearance in the divisional decider and what a way they marked the occasion.

The first half was an even affair with both sides going point for point and the sides were level on six occasions with Brendan Murphy and Oisin Crowley on target for Carraig Na bhFear and Mark Hegarty and O’Shea replying for Lisgoold.

O’Shea had the final say before the interval go give his side a one point lead at the break.

Lisgoold then took charge of this decider with John Cashman to the fore while O’Shea and Jack Ryan pushed out their lead to three points. Crowley tried to settle Carraig Na bhFear but Hegarty, Cashman and James O’Driscoll settled Lisgoold with a run of scores to open a four point lead. Crowley and John Forde tried to rescue the game for Carrig Na Bhear but Lisgoold had the wind in their sails and powered on to a deserved six point win.

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O’Shea (0-8, 4f) M Hegarty (0-3), J Ryan (0-2), J O’Driscoll, C O’Brien, K Cashman and J Cashman (0-1 each(.

Scorers Carraig Na bhFear: O Crowley and B Sheehan (0-3 each), J Walsh, B Murphy, P Sheehan, P Murphy and J Forde (0-1 each).

LISGOOLD: G Cronin; C Healy, C Coleman, C O’Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin (Cpt); L Walsh, C Scannell; J Ryan, L O’Shea, D O’Brien; C O’Brien, J Cashman, M Hegarty.

Subs: J O’Driscoll for C O’Brien (35) C O’Shea for C O’Shea (45).

CARRAIG NA BHFEAR: B Casey; T Sheehan, D O’Driscoll, D Coleman; J Forde, T Geaney (Cpt) P Geaney; A Dorgan, M Aherne; P Sheehan, B Sheehan, P Murphy; O Crowley, B Murphy, D Sweeney.

Subs: M Hickey for D O’Driscoll (ht) J Forde for D Sweeney (40) J Walsh for B Sheehan (45)

Referee: W Wallis

(Aghada)

More in this section

Cuala v Slaughtneil - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Slaughtneil 'disappointed' with lack of Ulster club championship as they retain Derry crown
GAA%20gaelic%20ball%20generic(1) Glynn-Barntown have four sent off as Shelmaliers remain on double course
Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Title defence going according to plan for Ken Hogan's St Ryanagh's in Offaly SHC

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices