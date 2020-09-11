Raheens rip up the formbook to make last eight in Kildare

Raheens cause a huge shock in the Kildare senior football championship when goals in either half from Mikey McGovern and Liam Power gave them a 2-9 to 0-14 win over Moorefield in the last round of the group stages.

Despite the loss, Moorefield still finished top of their group but it meant that Carbury’s stirring comeback from eight points down in the second half to beat Maynooth 2-13 to 2-11 counted for nought as Raheens advance to the quarter-finals.

Celbridge also topped their group but had to win their final game the hard way after they trailed Naas by 0-10 to 0-1 late in the first half but goals from Mick O’Grady and Fergal Conway, and four points from half time substitute Paddy Brophy, helped them to a 2-10 to 0-15 win. Round Towers joined Celbridge in the knockout stages by beating Confey 3-13 to 1-6.

Champions Sarsfields were made to work harder than expected for their win over St Laurences. Goals inside the opening eight minutes from Ronan Fitzgibbon and Dan Nea gave them an early lead but Adam Steed’s 12th minute goal brought St Laurences back into the game. The sides were level with ten minutes to go but Darragh Ryan’s 53rd minute goal eventually got them over the line in a 3-10 to 1-13 win. Johnstownbridge secured second place in that group with a 4-15 to 3-8 win over Eadestown.

Athy matched Sarsfields and Celbridge’s achievement of topping their group with maximum points by beating Monasterevan 1-14 to 0-10. A 52nd-minute goal by James Eaton, after his penalty had been saved by Robbie Whyte, and four late points from Niall Kelly sealed the win. Clane just about edged out Castledermot by 0-13 to 0-12 to reach the quarter-finals.

SFC quarter-finals: Moorefield v Johnstownbridge, Sarsfields v Raheens, Celbridge v Clane, Athy v Round Towers.