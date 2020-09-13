Slaughtneil 'disappointed' with lack of Ulster club championship as they retain Derry crown

Cormac O'Doherty top-scored with 0-12 to leave manager Michael McShane hoping his team get the chance to defend their Ulster crown.
Cormac Doherty hit 12 points as Slaughtneil won another Derry SHC title. 

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 16:40 PM
Michael Wilson

Derry SHC final: Slaughtneil 0-23, Kevin Lynch's 0-11

After securing their eighth successive Derry senior hurling crown on Sunday, Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says he's hoping the GAA will reconsider their decision not to run the provincial and All Ireland club competitions.

The Emmet's were made to work in the first half against their old rivals, going into the break level at 0-7 points apiece having trailed by five early on.

But the second half was exhibition stuff.

Backed by a considerable breeze, Cormac O'Doherty top-scored with 0-12 to leave McShane hoping his team get the chance to defend their Ulster crown.

"At the moment they are telling us there will be no provincial or All Ireland Series and I'm very disappointed by that decision," explained McShane. "I think there is an opportunity to play out both after Christmas once the county season is over.

"It would only take five weekends to play out. It is very unfair to say to club players, you've won your county and that's the end of it, you wouldn't say to Tyrone or Donegal, 'You've won Ulster and that's it lads.' You want to go on and we want to try and retain our Ulster title."

Slaughtneil: O O'Doherty, S O Caiside, S Cassidy, P McNeill, C McAllister, S McGuigan, M McGrath, G Bradley (0-1), C McKaigue, M McGuigan (0-1), C O'Doherty (0-12, 9f, 1 '65') , B Cassidy (0-2), S McGuigan, B Rogers (0-3), S Cassidy (0-2). 

Subs: J McGuigan (0-2) for S Cassidy, 58mins;

Kevin Lynch's: S Kelly, J Mullan, P Kelly, L Og Hinpphey, C Steele, C Kelly, M Craig, E Cassidy (0-6, 4f), R Mullan, K Hinphey, N Ferris (0-3), T Brady, O McKeever, T McHugh, D McGilligan (0-1).

Subs: P O'Kane (0-1) for O McKeever, 49mins; S McKeever for K Hinphey, 57mins;

Referee: Eamon Hasson (Swatragh)

