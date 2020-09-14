Colin Fennelly hopes semi scare will steel Ballyhale Shamrocks for Kilkenny SHC final

Kilkenny SHC semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-22 James Stephens 1-26

Colin Fennelly hopes this battling victory over a doughty James Stephens team will serve the defending Kilkenny SHC champions well in Sunday week’s final against Dicksboro.

In UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, the goal threat of Fennelly and TJ Reid were pivotal to Shamrocks opening up an eight-point lead after 22 minutes and their recovery having then conceded 11 points on the bounce to The Village.

After early goals for Fennelly and Reid (penalty) where each assisted for one another, it appeared the game would follow the same processional plot of their previous wins against Clara and Rower-Inistioge.

However, Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett’s side were undaunted by those setbacks and managed to go into the break a point ahead, 0-15 to 2-8, thanks in no small part to the electric form of Tadhg Dwyer, Conor Browne and Conor Kenny.

Fennelly admits Shamrocks’ fallow period that stretched over the half-time break was “absolutely crazy” but doesn’t put it down to having it too easy in earlier matches.

“I don’t know what it was because we weren’t getting on top of the breaking ball or working hard enough. We were under severe pressure throughout the whole match.

“It was probably good for us because the last two games were completely different. This was huge for us and both teams showed great character. If that was from the last games, I don’t know but we were working hard and when you’re beating teams by more than 10 points it’s a sign you are working hard.”

Shamrocks’ quarter-final against Clara was over as a contest in the opening quarter but Fennelly still felt the effects of the game.

“It is hard going. I couldn’t believe it when I found out we only had a week from the quarter-final to this game. I was actually sore from that game. People probably thought we had a handy game - there’s nothing handy about any game. You’re sore and to turn it around so quickly and win was great in one way but it is hard going.”

Eoin Guilfoyle’s free-taking was excellent — as was Reid’s — but the former had more opportunities to fire them over for James Stephens and the challengers were still three up in the 42nd minute when Fennelly stuck his second goal after Reid had gone to the skies and fetched, a feat he repeated often in the second half as Dean Mason's puckouts travelled to the 20-metre line.

Two minutes later and Guilfoyle cut in from the wing to cancel out that goal. Stephens smelt blood but showed some naivety in going for further goals when points were the more sensible options. Browne had a shot deflected for a 65 and Dwyer was also thwarted in the 59th minute and from that let-off Shamrocks scored an equalising point through Brian Cody.

Tadhg Dwyer of James Stephens following the two-point defeat. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fennelly and Guilfoyle exchanged scores in additional time when referee Owen Beehan called against a Stephens player for lifting the ball off the ground among a clatter of bodies, an infringement which didn’t look decipherable even on replay. Reid pointed the free and while Guilfoyle responded once more Fennelly and Eoin Cody closed out the game much to the champions’ relief.

Shamrocks’ hopes of three-in-a-row remain alive although Fennelly saw enough of the other semi-final to know Dicksboro will be a handful. “They’re fast-paced like this. Cillian Buckley and Ollie Walsh are on a lot of ball and they’re getting it into Bill Sheehan. They’re all well able to score so we’re going to have to watch them all.”

Scorers for Shamrocks: TJ Reid (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); C Fennelly (2-5); B Cody, E Cody (0-3 each); R Corcoran, E Reid, P Mullen (0-1 each).

Scorers for James Stephens: E Guilfoyle (1-11, 0-9 frees, 1 65); C Kenny, T Dwyer, M Ruth (0-3 each); C Browne (0-2); T Dwyer, W Spencer, L Scanlon, N Mullins (0-1 each).

SHAMROCKS: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; D Corcoran, R Reid, P Mullen; E Shefflin, R Corcoran; B Cody, TJ Reid, J Cuddihy; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody.

Subs: M Aylward for E Shefflin (39).

Sent off: P Mullen (second yellow, 60+6).

JAMES STEPHENS: S Manogue; D Stapleton, S Donohoe, D Hennessy; C Kenny; N Delaney, N Brassil, N Mullins; L Scanlon, C Browne (c); M Ruth, T Dwyer, W Spencer; M Drennan, E Guilfoyle.

Subs: D Walton for M Drennan (50); M McVey for W Spencer (60+3)

Referee: O Beehan (Fenians).