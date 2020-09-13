Covid case forces postponement of Cork SAHC play-off game

Today’s Cork senior A hurling championship relegation play-off between Killeagh and Kilworth has been postponed due to a Killeagh player testing positive for Covid-19.

The game was due to be played in Ballynoe but will be refixed by the county competitions control committee later this week.

A statement from Killeagh GAA club read: “A Killeagh player has tested positive for Covid-19. All relevant protocols are being followed. In addition, as a precaution, all club activities are being suspended for the moment. Please respect the confidentiality of all involved. Killeagh GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

The Irish Examiner understands there have been less than 70 games postponed on the island of Ireland as a result of a positive test since GAA club games returned in July.

Killeagh’s decision to cease activities temporarily follows similar calls made by Kilworth, Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s in the county in July.

The GAA’s Covid advisory group do not advise clubs stand down when one positive test involving a player has been recorded. Team-mates and opponents are considered casual contacts as their interactions take place outdoors.

Last month, Dublin GAA secretary John Costello reminded clubs that they don’t have to stop for one positive test. “Games and training sessions should not be cancelled due to the confirmation of positive Covid-19 case to a member of one of our clubs. Those individuals who are clearly close contacts, like family members, should cease involvement with their clubs until tested.”