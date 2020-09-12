Mid Kerry shock Dr Crokes in epic Kerry SFC semi-final

Kerry SFC semi-final: Mid Kerry 3-20 Dr Crokes 3-19 (AET)

This marathon Kerry SFC semi-final was a classic. It lurched this way and that before eventually going the way of the underdog - Mid Kerry overturning a four-point extra-time deficit to book a surprise final spot against champions East Kerry in two weeks.

Divisional sides aren’t meant to have team spirit in their locker, but Mid Kerry weren’t ready to fold, even when Gavin White goaled for Crokes in the second period of extra time. Crokes might look at their inability to close out the semi, but the lion’s share of the credit must go to Mid Kerry, who last won the senior championship in 2008.

Gavan O’Grady – back to his best after a serious hamstring injury - poached a goal from nowhere on 77 minutes before Beaufort’s Jack O’Connor – a Kerry minor All-Ireland winner in 2018 - stroked over the winner in the 79th minute of play. No-one who paid €10 to watch this cracker will be looking for a refund. More’s the pity that there was no-one at Austin Stack Park to witness this footballing exhibition.

Crokes will not use their missing attackers as an excuse, not when they had outstanding displays from the likes of Micheal Burns and Kieran O’Leary, who claimed a 62-minute equaliser to force extra time at 2-16 each.

Mid Kerry must have thought their moment had passed. Two goals in as many minutes early in the second half had propelled them into a 2-11 to 1-8 lead – Beaufort pair Ronan Murphy and Ciaran Kennedy with the strikes – but a sparkling ten minutes from Crokes had them back to parity by the 46th minute, their goal coming from sub Chris Doncel.

The two sides traded score for score in the last quarter with both attacks on fire. Neither could justifiably complain about the extra 20 minutes.

It seemed like Crokes had struck for the decisive blow in the second period of extra time with a goal straight out of the Crokes playbook – a super pass from man of the match Micheál Burns into Kieran O’Leary and finished with a perfectly timed run from Gavin White. That edged the Killarney men 3-19 to 2-18 in front.

However, a Carey free kept Mid Kerry in touch before O’Grady’s brilliant finish as he was falling. And there was still time for a winner from O’Connor.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: G O’Grady (1-8, 3 frees), L Carey (0-4, 1 free), R Murphy (1-1), C Kennedy (1-0), D Mangan, P Kilkenny, D Roche, F Clifford, C Moriarty, C Teahan, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dr Crokes: M Burns (1-5), K O’Leary (0-5, 1 free), C Doncel (1-1), G White (1-1), B Looney, D Shaw (0-2 each), F Fitzgerald, J Buckley, M O’Shea (0-1 each).

MID KERRY: S Cahillane (Keel); J Brosnan (Glenbeigh-Glencar), P Wrenn (Milltown-Castlemaine), David Mangan (Laune Rangers); P. Crowley (Laune Rangers), M Breen (Beaufort), P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh-Glencar); C McGillycuddy (Glenbeigh-Glencar), R Murphy (Beaufort); D Roche (Milltown-Castlemaine), F Clifford (Laune Rangers), C Kennedy (Beaufort); G O’Grady (Glenbeigh-Glencar), L Carey (Beaufort), D. O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh-Glencar).

Subs: J O’Connor (Beaufort) for C Kennedy (50); C Moriarty (Milltoewn-Castlemaine) for Clifford (53); S O’Brien (Beaufort) for Roche (56); C Teahon (Glenbeigh Glencar) for D. O’Sullivan (64); K O’Sullivan (Cromane) for Wrenn (ET 3); G Horan (Milltown-Castlemaine) for Brosnan (half time ET); G Sayers (Keel) for D Mangan (ET 13)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; D Naughton, M Moloney, F Fitzgerald; D O’Leary, G White, M Potts; J Buckley, M O’Shea; C Fitzgerald, M Burns, B Looney; K O’Leary, G O’Shea, D Shaw.

Subs: C Doncel for G O’Shea (half time); J Payne for C Fitzgerald (41); C O’Regan for O’Leary (42); A O’Sullivan for Buckley (43); B Falvey for Potts (56); M Potts for Shaw (half time ET).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).