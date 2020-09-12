Battle-hardened Sixmilebridge scrape into Clare SHC final

Clare SHC semi-final: Sixmilebridge 0-17 Éire Óg 1-13

Sixmilebridge are nothing if not battle-hardened and on Saturday evening the four-time champions since 2013 used all the grit and determination that has won them so much to scrape their way into yet another county final.

Éire Óg produced a great display for much of the hour, but after leading by four points at half-time thanks to a tour de force from Danny Russell in hitting 1-8, a lack of experience on what was a first semi-final in 17 years came between them and a famous victory.

This was in stark contrast to the grinding qualities of the ‘Bridge when it was needed most, as Alex Morey, Alan Mulready, Jamie Shanahan, and Brian Corry popped up with crucial scores in the second half to give the champions their sixth semi-final win since 2011 by the narrowest of margins.

“The wind was a factor in the second half,” said Sixmilebridge manager Tim Crowe afterwards, “because after being four points up Éire Óg were a little bit negative in trying to defend their lead and not attack the game. There is a lot of experience in our team and it told in the end”.

The Davy Fitzgerald-coached side were in real trouble in the first half as the Townies served notice when firing over three points in as many minutes; their star turn Danny Russell showing the way for the third successive game.

They led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the first water break when the ‘Bridge were relying on Alex Morey frees to keep in touch, but when Russell doubled on a long-range free from David Reidy for a 26th-minute goal, the Ennis side had a glorious chance to kick on and reach a first county final since 2000.

Opportunity knocked two minutes later when they were awarded a penalty, but crucially for a beleaguered ‘Bridge, Russell’s shot was brilliantly saved by Derek Fahy to ensure his side were only 1-9 to 0-8 in arrears at the break.

From there the ‘Bridge cranked up their game significantly, restricting a flagging Éire Óg to just four points in the second half as they gradually turned the screw. Three more frees by Morey and efforts from by Brian Corry and Cathal Malone to a lone reply from Russell had the sides level by the level by the 40th minute, while the ‘Bridge hit the front for the first time at the three-quarter stage thanks to Jamie Shanahan.

Éire Óg did get back in front entering the last ten minutes as Russell landed two more frees, but when the game was there to be won the ‘Bridge had that vital edge when hitting three out of the last four points through two Morey frees and an Alan Mulready effort from play.

With that the ‘Bridge are one hour away from back-to-back titles for the first time since 1993.

Scorers for Sixmilebridge: A Morey (0-10 frees), B Corry, J Shanahan (0-2 each), J Loughnane, C Malone, A Mulready (0-1 each).

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Russell (1-12, 7 frees, 1 ‘65), D McNamara (0-1).

Sixmilebridge: D Fahy, B Carey, B Fitzpatrick, N Purcell, S Morey, C Morey, P Mulready, S Golden, P Fitzpatrick, C Malone, J Shanahan, J Loughnane, B Corry, A Morey, C Deasy.

Subs: A Mulready for Deasy (44), E McInerney for P Mulready (51).

Éire Óg: P Walsh, A McGrath, C Russell, M Moloney, A Fitzgerald, L Corry, N McMahon, T Downes, D Reidy, D O’Brien, S O’Donnell, D McNamara, G Cooney, S O’Donnell, D Russell.

Subs: C O’Halloran for Moloney (37), N Murray for Brennan (44), T Connellan for McMahon (61), N O’Connor for Cooney (64).

Referee: J Mullins (Clonlara)