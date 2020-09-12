GAA to green light Championship as they hope for Government aid

The Government could announce a subvention to assist the GAA in its staging of the Championship by the end of the month.

As the Irish Examiner yesterday reported, there were positive soundings in Government circles about the GAA receiving financial assistance in organising the competitions, which are scheduled to begin next month.

The GAA will first have to be seen to be fully committed to going ahead with the Championship and that green light should be given by Central Council today as counties are set to return to collective training on Monday.

As the country faces into the winter period, the inter-county competitions are considered important by several ministers and senior civil servant figures in keeping the morale of the nation high.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has already stated that its existence would be “a symbol that the country is fighting this virus, that it's not going to surrender to it.”

The GAA’s management committee convened last night where details about borrowings and cost-saving practices were revealed. The GAA has already stated county boards will receive centrally-sourced funding to financially support its fielding of teams in the forthcoming championships until Government support is received. As the Irish Examiner reported last month, county training panels will be trimmed and Croke Park will take over the management of player and backroom team expenses.

However, as counties wait for funding from Croke Park it’s believed some of them may not be able to recommence training next week due to a scarcity of funds, while some may only return in a scaled back capacity.

Meanwhile, the country’s three main sporting organisations have taken the proactive step to combine their powers to submit a plan for the safe return of spectators to matches.

In a statement released by all three this afternoon, the FAI, GAA and IRFU confirmed they met to agree on a joint effort to persuade the Government to allow crowds to return to games at their venues.

Their press release read: “The FAI, GAA and IRFU met today to discuss a collaborative approach to the development of a submission to Government on a roadmap for the safe return of supporters to stadia.

It has been agreed that a further meeting will be held early next week, following the publication of the Government’s new roadmap for living with Covid-19.

"This meeting will consider how the three governing bodies move forward together.”

The statement comes seven days after Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin convened a meeting involved the three sports bodies along with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss the possibilities of ending the current protocol of behind closed doors matches.

It was reported in the Irish Times today that the Government will allow people to restart attending sports events from next week on a phased basis with it suggested 5,000 people could be catered for in venues like Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium and 400 to 500 for smaller grounds.

However, as the number of coronavirus cases climb particularly in Dublin there was little optimism among senior GAA officials last night about crowds returning to games any time soon.