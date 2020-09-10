Blow for East Kerry as David Clifford red card appeal fails 

Champions East Kerry received a major blow to their prospects of making it to back to back Kerry SFC finals when star attacker David Clifford received a one-match ban for a red card received in the quarter-final win over St Kieran’s.

The All-Star forward received a straight red card from referee Jonathon Griffin in the final minute of that two-point win for an off the ball incident with St Kieran’s player Brian Leonard.

Clifford decided he wanted to appeal the decision, claiming the contact was accidental, and that appeal was heard by the County Hearings Committee on Wednesday night, chaired by Willie Goggin.

East Kerry Chairman Johnny Brosnan had told the Kerryman the division was hopeful that the Kerry captain would get a reprieve.

“We would be confident enough. Whatever way the referee saw the incident, he put in down as striking with the knee. But to look at it again what David was doing was only trying to protect himself as the players were grappling. We felt that a yellow card would have been sufficient but the referee thought differently. We are not blaming the referee but once David wanted to appeal, we were always going to go along with it.”

However, the one-match ban was upheld and Clifford, who scored the crucial goal in the quarter-final win, will now miss Friday night's semi-final meeting with St Brendans at Austin Stack Park, a game TG4 will televise live.

East Kerry lost to St Brendan’s in the opening round of last year's championship, but turned that result around in the semi-final before going on to beat Dr Crokes in the final.