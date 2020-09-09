Third level GAA leagues to go ahead without knockout stages

The GAA’s Higher Education committee has confirmed there will be third-level league competitions beginning next month, but they are to be organised on a regional basis and there will be no knockout stages.

At the recent AGM of the GAA’s Higher Education body, it was decided to run league competitions on a regional basis across a six-week period from mid-October to late November.

All league competitions will conclude after the group stages. There will be no finals played or champions crowned.

Brendan Connolly of the GAA’s Higher Education committee said the decision to do away with the knockout stages for this season was aimed at significantly reducing travel time for each team.

No college has yet indicated that they will not be fielding GAA teams for the forthcoming 2020/21 season, but Connolly does envisage a reduction in the number of teams each college is putting out.

Colleges will organise among themselves on what dates within the aforementioned six-week window they will fulfil their group fixtures. There will be no specific match dates handed down by the GAA’s Higher Education committee given the vast majority of third-level institutions will be practicing blended learning over the coming months and consequently, students will be on campus far, far less than previous years. Waterford Institute of Technology, for example, announced at the end of last month that as a result of Covid-19, all lectures, tutorials, and practical classes will be delivered remotely for the academic year.

“We would be looking at a four- to six-week window for playing league games from the middle of October towards the middle or end of November. It will be a case of, 'right lads, here is your group' and then we will leave it up to the GAA personnel in each college to decide dates and times,” Connolly explained.

“Thursdays might work for one college as they might have all their lads on campus those days, but it might not work for any of the other colleges in that group. So there is no point in us trying to dictate what dates these games should take place on because it really needs to come from the people within the college. Generally they are quite good at agreeing between themselves as to when games can be played.”

Connolly continued: “The league will be organised on a regional basis, and finish in the regions. It is about providing a games program for colleges that are in a position to play and are willing to play.

“It will, of course, be opt-in, opt-out. The decision to regionalise the league is to reduce travel and reduce costs because obviously everybody's budget is going to take a hit. We didn’t want a situation where teams would be travelling the length and breadth of the country for a league game in the first semester.” The committee is determined to run off the Sigerson Cup, Fitzgibbon Cup, and lower-grade championships as usual in the New year. A final decision on the third-level championships, however, will not be taken until much closer to their proposed January start.

“It is very hard to plan at the minute but the intention would be that we would run them as normal. Again, we have to await the GAA master fixture plan for 2021 and see what window is available to us for the third-level competitions.”