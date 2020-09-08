Coronavirus could see GAA split season in 2021, says CPA's Micheál Briody

The GAA may be forced into trialling the split season next year because of Covid-19, according to Club Players Association (CPA) chairman Micheál Briody.

It is Briody’s belief that the possibility of cross-team contamination during the club month of April when many county players train with their counties and play with their club could compel the GAA to introduce two separate blocks of championship fixtures.

Briody, who commended part of the Gaelic Players Association’s (GPA) draft proposal for the inter-county period in a split season, has previously called for the GAA to trial the county and club blocks in 2021. GAA president John Horan has said 2022 may be a more realistic target for the split season.

But Briody now suggests it could be in the interests of safety that the split season is introduced next year. “My own view on this is Croke Park actually needs to come out and say they will trial the split season for Covid reasons. If you take April and you have a county player playing with a club and training with his county he’s crossing over two panels. If he has Covid he could bring down a club team and a county team.

“The Covid advisory group may need to look at this. Covid isn’t going to be gone next year so they might have to run the inter-county season from week six or whatever it is.

“I know the GAA will say it will have to put out to all the clubs to get agreement but they might not have to. We’re in a pandemic so society needs to be told what to do sometimes and you don’t have the time or the opportunity to afford the proper democratic channels.”

Briody has scrutinised the GPA plan and sees merit in it, such as the need for the hurling season to be reviewed but he maintains there should be an exclusive 14-week period allocated for county championship fixtures. Where the GPA see the inter-county season concluding at the end of July, the CPA would prefer to see it finish slightly earlier.

“Overall, there is nothing with what the GPA came out with that we would say, ‘Oh, no’. The ideas are good and we are working on various versions ourselves. We will come out with a few ideas in the next week or so but we don’t want to get too much into the debate of ‘this is how you run an All-Ireland’. It’s all about the number of weeks.

“By and large, we would agree with a lot of the pieces in the GPA proposal. It’s difficult to comment wholeheartedly on it until you see it put into a calendar and you can look at it week on week. It’s all about the number of weeks and what’s there for the clubs and when does the split starts. We would be gearing more towards the middle of July to get the 14 weeks for the clubs and then after that to run the club provincials ideally before the end of the year.

“The GPA recommended the taskforce look at the hurling season and the more we look at plans, the more we appreciate that. You effectively have two leagues in hurling at the moment. The first league, the league itself, probably needs changing. There is nothing wrong with the hurling championship structure.”

The CPA are now expected to release their own proposals next week. “It’s so much easier to fit things in during a split season than in windows,” says Briody. “At the moment, you finish April and the Connacht championship is starting on May 10 and none of those players are playing with their clubs.

“The 14 weeks I talk about for county championships, that’s what the dual counties need. It’s not about saying ‘you need to run your county championship this way’ either because every county has their own nuances.

“If you get a shorter league in hurling at national level and then run something akin to what the GPA have come out with — we have something similar to that but we’re not really beholden to that. It’s about ensuring there are enough weeks for the club and for county there have to be spare weekends factored in, especially earlier in the year.”

Meanwhile, the SE Systems Cork senior camogie club championship quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Inniscarra has been rescheduled for Sunday next at the Camogie Grounds in Castle Road.

The game didn’t go ahead on Sunday as the Inniscarra club informed the Cork Camogie Board of one their players feeling unwell. The Covid-19 test returned a negative result. The winners play St Finbarr’s in the semi-final. The other semi-final between Courcey Rovers and Douglas takes place in Castle Road on Sunday at 5pm.