Causeway within an hour of retaining Kerry hurling crown

Kerry SHC semi-final

Causeway 1-19

Ballyduff 0-11

Mortimer Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Causeway are just one game away from posting back to back Kerry SHC titles.

They demolished a Ballyduff side who are in a rebuilding phase in the second half of this one sided semi-final played at the Austin Stack Park.

Ballyduff looked like making a game of it as they led 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break, thanks to two Padraig Boyle frees and one each from Kevin Goulding and Mikey Boyle, who played despite having a broken bone in his hand.

But once Gavin Dooley struck for a goal in the 19th minute Causeway took over thanks to the accuracy of Billy Lyons and points from Colm Harty and the magnificent Tommy Casey.

The champions led 1-7 to 0-7 at half time, despite also leading in the wide count 8-3.

But after early Ballyduff points from Eoin Ross and Padraig Boyle, Causeway, led by Jason Diggins at centre back closed up shop, and they scored six unanswered points.

Lyons had three, Tommy Casey (2) and Colm Harty added another and Ballyduff were ten points adrift. Ballyduff never threw in the towel with a brace of points from both Mikey Boyle and young Dylan Moriarty but the loss of Padraig Boyle added to their tale of woe.

Brian Murphy added another point and it was fitting that it was Billy Lyons who closed out the contest with two fine efforts from play. Causeway look very strong in all departments and the return of Brandon Barrett after a lengthy injury will strengthen the champions in a mouth watering SFC final clash with Kilmoyley.

Scorers for Causeway: B Lyons (0-9, 5 frees), G Dooley (1-0), T Casey and C Harty (0-3 each), B Murphy (0-2), T Flynn (1 free) and D Goggin (0-1 each) Scorers for Ballyduff: P Boyle (3 frees), D Moriarty (2 frees) and M Boyle (0-3 each), E Ross and K Goulding (0-1 each).

CAUSEWAY: N Flynn; T Barrett, M Delaney, E Murphy; S Sheehan, Jason Diggins, A Fealy; Joseph Diggins, T Casey; B Murphy, D Goggin, K Carmody; G Dooley, B Lyons, C Harty.

Subs: B Barrett for Joseph Diggins (42), M Murphy for G Dooley (52), P McGrath for T Casey (58), G Leen for B Murphy (60), P Harty for E Murphy (60).

BALLYDUFF: P J O’Gorman; D O’Connor, P Costello, T Slattery; D Goulding, D Slattery, P O’Grady; M Boyle , A O’Carroll; D O’Carroll , E Ross, J O’Sullivan; D Moriarty, P Boyle, K Goulding.

Subs: K O’Connor for E Ross (45), P O’Carroll for J O’Sullivan (45), A Boyle for D O’Carroll (45), D Goulding for P Boyle (inj 50), J P O’Carroll for P O’Grady (50).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick)