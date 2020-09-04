Trillick and Dungannon book final places

Tyrone champions Trillick are back in another final, thanks to a Mattie Donnelly-inspired 2-13 to 1-12 win over Coalisland at Healy Park.

The Tyrone skipper and former All-Star was an immense figure throughout a gripping semi-final clash that hung in the balance right into the closing stages.

Goals from Liam Gray and Simon Garrity saw the O’Neill Cup holders over the line and into a title decider against surprise packets Dungannon.

Plunkett Kane traded passes with Cormac O’Hagan to smash home a brilliant goal after just two minutes, but Trillick hit the front with a Liam Gray goal on ten minutes.

Bailey Leonard and Tiarnan Quinn brought the Fianna level, but with Mattie Donnelly becoming increasingly influential, the champions carried a threat every time they moved forward.

James Garrity arrowed over a couple of scores, and a tidy move, again with Tyrone skipper Donnelly at its heart, saw Richie Donnelly force Peter Donnelly into an important save.

Towards the end of the half, the St Macartan’s eased into a two points lead as Lee Brennan steered a ’45 between the posts, but O’Hagan’s converted free left just a point between them at the break, Trillick ahead by 1-6 to 1-5.

But a 1-2 blast, including Garrity’s goal, in the opening three minutes of the second half, put the Reds in control.

His brother James landed a gem to put six between the sides, and they were on their way.

Donnelly continued to drive the champions forward, hitting his third score, but Coalisland battled back with points from Tiarnan Quinn, Cormac O’Hagan and Sean Corr to come within a point in the 60th minute.

However, the O’Neill Cup holders had more in the tank, and a couple of Brennan frees saw them over the line.

Dungannon came through a gruelling extra-time thriller against Errigal Ciaran, with corner-back Ciaran Barker converting a ’45 with the last kick of the game for a 0-19 to 2-12 success.

The sides were level on five occasions during a cagey first half that saw neither side prepared to take risks.

But it was Errigal who crafted the clearest opportunities, with Dungannon goalkeeper Daire Martin saving well from Odhran Robinson early on.

Peter Harte, Robinson, Peter Óg McCartan and Tommy Canavan were on target for last year’s beaten finalists, but they were susceptible on the counter-attack.

Dungannon responded through Paul Donaghy, Padraig McNulty and Dalaigh Jones, and Donaghy’s second had them level on 0-6 each on the turnaround.

Robinson netted for Errigal, but they had another response, with scores from Donaghy, Patrick Molloy and Kiefer Morgan, and it was substitute Patrick Quinn who tied it up at 0-12 to 1-9.

Ciaran McGinley grabbed a second Errigal goal, but the stubborn Clarkes refused to surrender, and out-scored the Dunmoyle men by four points to nil in the second period of extra-time, with Donaghy bringing his haul to eight points, before Barker’s ’45, the last kick of the game won it, giving them a first final appearance since 1986.