Devastating finish fires Doon past South Liberties

Doon 3-20

South Liberties 2-12

Brendan Buckely, LIT Gaelic Grounds

Limerick SHC

In the end there were 11-points between east Limerick rivals Doon and South LIberties but this was far from a straightforward victory for the men in red.

The win does see Doon return to the semi finals of the Limerick SHC, where they meet Kilmallock next Saturday at 5.30 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Underdogs South Liberties got off to the best possible start and had a seven point lead by by the end of the opening quarter.

When Doon lost inter-county man Darragh O’Donovan to injury, things didn’t look good for the 2018 county finalists.

But the Tony Ward managed side found their rhythm and when backed by the breeze in the second half they were able to show their dominance on the scoreboard.

Tom and Brian Ryan had early South Liberties points but it was a third minute goal from David O’Neill that was the foundation for their early lead.

When Barry Nash joined in on the scoring they were 1-5 to 0-1 ahead.

But Doon soon found their feet and were to score the next seven without reply.

Two points each for Jack Ryan and Josh Ryan helped them settle but it was a 29th minute goal from Darragh Stapleton that had them ahead for the first time - 1-7 to 1-5.

South Liberties were now over 15-minutes without a score but Tom Ryan did find the range to end their barren spell.

Nonetheless Doon had turned the seven point deficit into a 1-8 to 1-7 half time lead.

Within three minutes of the second half restart, Doon put space between themselves and the men in green and gold hoops with a Pat Ryan goal.

Barry Murphy and Denis Moloney points saw the lead out to five points.

But South Liberties battled back and Tom Ryan hit his fifth point from play and was joined by Brian Garry with two.

It was 2-11 to 1-11 approaching the mid-point of the half.

Liberties were to score just twice more in the game with Doon finding another 10 scores.

Michael Ryan’s goal moved Doon 3-14 to 1-11 ahead inside the final 10-minutes.

Brain Ryan did find a goal in reply but points from Eddie Stokes, Cormac Ryan and Jack Cummins helped cement the Doon spot in the final four of the championship.

Scorers for Doon: B Murphy (0-6, 5f, ‘65), P Ryan (1-2), Josh Ryan (0-4), Jack Ryan (0-3), D Stapleton and M Ryan (1-0 each), E Stokes (0-2), D Moloney, C Ryan and J Cummins (0-1each).

Scorers for South Liberties: B Ryan (1-5, 5f), T Ryan (0-5), D O’Neill (1-0), B Garry (0-2), B Nash (0-1).

DOON: E McNamara; C Thomas, E Fitzgibbon, T Hayes; C Ryan, D O’Donovan, M O’Brien; M Ryan, P Cummins; D Moloney, P Ryan, B Murphy; Josh Ryan, D Stapleton, Jack Ryan.

Subs: J Cummins for D O’Donovan (14), E Stokes for P Cummins (h-t), N Maher for D Moloney (48), C O’Donovan for M Ryan (52).

SOUTH LIBERTIES: M Moynihan; E Quilty, S O’Neill, B Nash; E Godfrey, C McSweeney, J Hickey; T Ryan, S Brosnahan; B Ryan, B Nash, D O’Neill; J Fitzpatrick, M Keane, B Garry.

Subs: M O’Brien for J Fitzpatrick (48), B Ahearne for B Ryan (61).

Referee: J Murphy (Ballylanders)