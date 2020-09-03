Knocknagree thank their lucky stars — and St Vincent's

Cork Premier IFC: Cill na Martra 7-11 Knocknagree 0-13

Knocknagree’s relief to be still standing in the race for Premier intermediate honours is dealt with further down for it is only right and proper to begin with Cill na Martra.

Losing manager John Fintan Daly had it spot on when he declared in the minutes after this seven-goal annihilation that Cill na Martra “are the odds-on favourites for the championship”.

But before we lavish praise on Kevin O’Sullivan’s charges, it is important to point out that the men from the Gaeltacht were already assured of a place in the knockout stages arriving into Mourneabbey for Saturday’s final round of group action.

That no threat of elimination hung over them meant no pressure weighed down on their shoulders. And there is no question but this contributed to their display of sharp, off-the-shoulder football.

O’Sullivan acknowledged as much.

“I said to the selectors before the game that I wouldn't like to be coming here trying to beat Knocknagree to stay in the competition. Our lads played with freedom,” remarked the Cill na Martra manager.

Play with freedom they did, but far more than that, they were tight and organised at the back, where Tadhg Corkery and Noel O’Leary superbly led the line, and oh so clinical going forward, punching hole after hole in a Knocknagree rearguard that was taking on water right from the off.

We won’t spend too much time detailing the story of the game given the final scoreline pretty much says it all.

With the wind behind them in the opening half, a Gearóid Ó Goillidhe green flag and a brace from Damien Ó hUrdail had Cill na Martra 3-4 to 0-2 clear inside 11 minutes. Knocknagree did have goal chances of their own but met an impassable force in ‘keeper Antóin Ó Conaill. 3-9 to 0-7 read the interval scoreline.

Knocknagree needing a positive start to the second-half was stating the blindingly obvious, but it was Cill na Martra who instead poached a fourth goal 76 seconds after the restart to end any notion of a comeback.

The outstanding Daniel Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín, and Ciarán Ó Duinnín would swell their goal tally to seven come the finish. That Cill na Martra’s entire 7-11 total arrived from open play represents the finest of afternoon’s work. A fitting reward for such is their bypassing of the quarter-finals to lie just one hour from a county final appearance.

“In my wildest dreams, I certainly didn't expect that,” said Kevin O’Sullivan of the result.

“We have found at training the last couple of weeks that lads started to click and the style of play we wanted to play, with width and speed off the shoulder, lads are buying into it. I am a little bit lost for words that we got so many goals and the margin of victory.”

Knocknagree were thanking their lucky stars at the finish - not at the final scoreline, of course - as word filtered through that St Vincent’s had done the unexpected in scoring victory over Naomh Abán. The result meant the Duhallow side held onto second spot in the group despite this 19-point hammering and now proceed to a quarter-final date with Nemo Rangers.

That they failed to score from play between the 10th and 51st minute of action neatly sums up their nightmare outing.

“The only other time this team has suffered a big defeat like this was to a very strong Barrs team two years ago and we were listening all through the winter to people saying that we were a lucky junior team that would go no further, and when it came to it, we weren’t good enough. But we came along and won the intermediate convincingly last year,” said John Fintan Daly.

“We have got to redeem ourselves in one week. We will circle the wagons as we have done before. There is no one blaming anyone. We are just going to go out and try and fix it next week.

“They say a week is a long time in politics, it could be an even longer one in GAA.”

Scorers for Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín (2-2); D Ó Duinnín (1-4); D Ó hUrdail (2-1); S Ó Duinnín (1-3); G Ó Goillidhe (1-0); C Ó Meachair (0-1).

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor (0-5, 0-5 frees); JF Daly (0-3); Denis O’Connor (0-1 mark), P Doyle (0-1 ‘45), M Doyle, P O’Connor, E McSweeney (0-1 each).

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; D Mac Lochlainn, G Ó Mocháin, E Ó Loingsigh; D Ó Conaill, T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire; G Ó Goillidhe, S Ó Foirréidh; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, C Ó Meachair; D Ó hUrdail, D Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Subs: S Ó Céilleachair for Ó hUrdail (45 mins); D Ó hUrdail for Ó Mocháin (60).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; G O’Connor, D O’Mahony, M Doyle; D Cooper, K Buckley, M Mahony; David O’Connor, D Moynihan; G Looney, E McSweeney, F O’Connor; Denis O’Connor, JF Daly, M Dilworth.

Subs: J Dennehy for Looney (HT); P O’Connor for David O’Connor (37); A Sheehan for G O’Connor, K Daly for Moynihan (both 45).

Referee: C Egan.