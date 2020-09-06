Watch Live: The Nemo v Douglas derby and all today's Cork football permutations

There's a double helping of Cork football action on Examiner Sport today, with free live-streaming of two matches for supporters at home and abroad.

First up, is the Premier SFC meeting of Douglas and Nemo, which would be cut and thrust in any circumstance. But with Douglas needing a win to stay in the championship, there will be extra spice on top at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Reigning champions Nemo might have two from two already, but they are eyeing the top-ranking position that would secure them a straight route to the semi-finals.

The game throws in at 2pm but we will be staying on air afterwards as we keep a close eye on all the other Premier SFC games as the quarter-final pairings take shape. All in the company of All-Ireland winning Rebels manager Conor Counihan and ex Cork and Nemo Rangers star Derek Kavanagh.

Then at 4pm, it’s onto Enniskeane, where Oisin Langan and the great Larry Tompkins will call the meeting of arguably the top leading contenders in the Senior A grade — O’Donovan Rossa and St Michael’s.

The Blackrock men’s tale of woe in their bid to make the top grade of Cork football is a story in itself but again this season they are two from two in Group A – as are Skibbereen.

Both will be eyeing direct progress to the semis. It could, in fact, be the game of the weekend.