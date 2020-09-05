Father and son to the rescue as Vincent's shock Naomh Abán

Cork Premier IFC

St Vincent’s 2-13 Naomh Abán 2-12

St Vincent’s dug in and produced the surprise win of the day as they retain their third-tier status in this Cork Premier IFC game played Cloughduv on Saturday. A classy Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh point meant that Vincent’s trailed by 2-12 to 2-11 with four minutes to go as they seemed destined for a relegation playoff and Naomh Abán seemed set for the final six.

However, in what was another outstanding advert for the new championship system in Cork, two points from the father and son duo of John Paul Murphy and Blake Murphy put them back in front.

With captain Gavin McCarthy in inspirational form at centre-back, they managed to keep their rivals from the Gaeltacht at bay to spark joyous scenes on the Vincent’s sideline.

Naomh Abán needed a victory and a huge favour from their neighbours in Cill na Martra to progress to the quarter-final. But while their neighbours delivered the necessary eight-point swing, the Baile Bhúirne men will be left rueing the ten wides they amassed over the hour.

St Vincent’s came out of the blocks the quicker, flying into a seven-point lead after ten minutes.

Blake Murphy had the first point of the game before Michael O’Leary finished off a searching long ball from the impressive Anthony Harte to the net. Murphy then cracked home a superb goal off the underside of the crossbar to leave Naomh Abán reeling.

Two points from Micheál Ó Duinnín and an Ó Cealligh free settled the Muskerry men but points from Murphy and Harte meant Vincent’s led by 2-3 to 0-3 at the first water break.

It was now Naomh Abán’s turn to take control as they reeled off 2-4 without reply. Ó Duinnín kicked three more points, wing back Críostóir Ó Deasúna found his range while the goals came from Aodhán Ó Luasa and captain Micheál Ó Liatháin.

A point from Ó Liatháin was then sandwiched by points from Murphy and Shane Duggan for Vincent’s to leave Naomh Abán in control at the break, 2-8 to 2-6.

The game was much tighter on the resumption as its significance took hold of the players’ actions.

Vincent’s outscored their opposition by 0-3 to 0-1 with Murphy’s fifth point levelling the game for the first time at 2-9 apiece after forty-two minutes.

McCarthy then traded scores with Ó Luasa to level matters again, Ó Ceallaigh did the same with Daniel Duggan before the Murphy’s finished with a flourish to give the city side a sweet victory.

Scorers for St Vincent’s: B Murphy (1-6, 4 frees), M O’Leary (1-1), G McCarthy (0-2), S Duggan, A Harte, D Duggan and JP Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnín (0-6, 3 frees), M Ó Liatháin and A Ó Luasa (1-1 each), D Ó Ceallaigh (0-3, 1 free), C Ó Deasúna (0-1).

ST VINCENT’S: P O’Shea; A O’Callaghan, D Fenton, K Caufield; A Good, G McCarthy (Capt), S Duggan;

W Long, D O’Regan; A Harte, D Duggan, J Price; P Cunningham, M O’Leary, B Murphy.

Subs: JP Murphy for Price (h/t), E Fleming for JP Murphy (blood, 37-39 min), K Sorensen for Cunningham (38 min), A O’Callaghan for Long (45 min), W Long for O’Leary (inj, 50 min).

NAOMH ABÁN: G Ó Luasa; T Ó hAiléasa, S Ó Mathúna, R de hÍde; C Ó Deasúna, É Ó Críodáin, D Ó Loingsigh; M Ó Laoghaire, C Ó Donnchú; M Ó Duinnín, P Ó Liatháin, D Ó hAileamhain; M Ó Liatháin (Captaen), A Ó Luasa, D Ó Ceallaigh.

Fir Ionaid: M Ó Donnchú for C Ó Connchú, D Ó Loingsigh for Ó Liatháin).

Referee: Eamonn Sheehy (Newcestown).