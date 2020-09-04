Hurling format won't be affected by split season

The structure of the inter-county hurling season will be relatively untouched by the GAA’s initial plans to introduce a split season.

While fitting the Allianz Hurling League, round-robin provincial championships and All-Ireland SHC series into a split season schedule is of concern to the GAA’s national fixtures review taskforce, the focus of the group is on redefining how the football campaign will work.

The Super 8 experiment was due to have elapsed this year. So a new format for the football championship has to be voted in, even if it is agreed to run the final year of the Super 8 in 2021.

Among four versions of the split season explained to taskforce members at Wednesday’s virtual meeting, it is believed the three previous format proposals — provincial conferences of eight teams, flipping the league and championship, and retaining the status quo — are still on the table.

Another meeting of the fixtures taskforce is scheduled for the middle of this month at which stage the GAA may be in a position to release a shortlist of split season options to counties for discussion.

The Gaelic Players Association’s representative on the taskforce, Ronan Murphy, presented the official inter-county players' body’s plan at the meeting. It is believed their structure addresses both codes and may include reducing the number of knockout games in the hurling league.

The Club Players Association have updated their own split season proposals and are expected to release them next week after they have been given the green light by their national executive.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, fixtures review taskforce chairman Eddie Sullivan said it would be premature to discuss the details of the versions.

Last December the body rejected the split season because it “would not be desirable” to separate county players from their clubs for half of the year and pmoving the All-Ireland finals to mid-July “would not be in the best interests of the Association overall. It would mean over half of the season without any inter-county GAA action.”

The former St Sylvesters chairman explained why there has been a change of heart: “We addressed all these issues in the report last year. We did say no to the split season but the way circumstances have gone and the way things have changed we said it’s time to have a look at it again and that’s what we’re doing. We’re still in the early stages of it so I wouldn’t want to preempt anything or rule anything in or out. We’ll come up with something in due course.

“The next piece of work is to see what people are saying about the split season and see how that would work and what would be a good proposal on that basis. We’ve all the fixtures analysts who know the technical details of these things. The most important thing is whatever proposal we come up is that it works, that it is practical. That hasn’t been decided at this stage.

“Whatever we come up with, it will have to be followed by a consultation period to see if it’s going to be acceptable by a sufficient enough number of people. That’s another body of work. It’s early days.”

Although there are other GAA officials keen on introducing a split season next year, GAA president John Horan last month expressed his belief that may be too ambitious. It is understood the 2021 season may be more of a bridge towards a split season than actually one.

Sullivan understands the point made by Horan. “Everything is contingent on public health advice. This year was thrown in disarray because of the situation with the pandemic and we don’t know what next year is going to be like. The Uachtarán did say that and that’s a fair enough comment.”

Horan also said his support for the split season stemmed from a meeting with county chairpersons in early July when they highlighted how difficult it would be to separate the club championship programme from inter-county training.

Sullivan also came to the realisation that the mood had shifted on a split season. “As things changed, it became apparent to a lot of people that this was something that needed to be looked at again.”