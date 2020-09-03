Aidan O'Mahony believes Tony Brosnan has played himself back into Kerry reckoning

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony believes Tony Brosnan could feature for the Kingdom in the upcoming All-Ireland championship.

Brosnan is enjoying a rich vein of form in the Kerry county championship, amassing 2-18 across Dr Crokes’ opening round and quarter-final victories.

The attacker has not played championship for Kerry since his debut in 2016, what was a brief appearance off the bench at the end of the county’s comprehensive All-Ireland quarter-final win over Clare.

O’Mahony, who also came off the bench that afternoon at GAA HQ, has been most impressed with Brosnan's recent displays.

“I had him myself this year with Tralee IT, he has a great attitude and he's one of your typical Crokes players. He's like a thorn in your side, always looking for the ball and making menacing runs.

"Tony was in and out last year and probably would have been disappointed that he mightn't [have been] on the panel, pushing for the team, and at times that can drive someone on.

"He's had an excellent county championship this year. Some of the guys marking him and trying to pin him down are some of the top backs in Kerry. He's in a great vein of form at the moment and you'd be hoping he'd take that into the [inter-county] championship. I think that's the beauty of the club championship at the moment, where someone like Tony mightn't be going well in the league and mightn't be seeing game-time and then all of a sudden he's playing championship with his club and expressing himself, and hopefully he'll take the confidence into Kerry as well. I don't see a reason why he can't.”

O’Mahony, who said Kerry left Sam Maguire behind them in last year’s drawn All-Ireland final, was encouraged by the younger players stepping up during the league earlier this year, particularly in the dramatic home win over Galway.

On their championship chances, he is adamant Peter Keane’s charges won’t be looking any further than the Munster semi-final against Cork on the weekend of November 7/8.

“Our neighbours are waiting in the long grass and they will be a dangerous proposition.”

O’Mahony's Rathmore teammates Paul Murphy, Shane Ryan, and Brendan O'Keeffe are key members of the East Kerry side chasing back-to-back county titles. Divisional sides, for the second year running, occupy three of the four county semi-final spots, but O’Mahony doesn’t see the format as being in any way unfair towards the eight clubs in the Kerry SFC.

“When you look at East Kerry, there’s around 12 teams involved. You could say, yeah, it's tough on other teams, but if you look at the games that have been played, the likes of Legion, Kerins O'Rahillys and these teams, they haven't been too far away. Even the last day, St Kieran's really pushed East Kerry.

