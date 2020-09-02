East Kerry complete minor five in a row

Favourites shake off St Brendan's in extra-time thriller at Austin Stack Park
Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 22:15 PM
Murt Murphy

St Brendan's  3-8 East Kerry 1.17 

after extra time

East Kerry’s dominance of Kerry underage football shows no sign of abetting as their minors completed the five -in-a-row after they eventually saw off the stern challenge of a St Brendan’s side  after extra time in this pulsating minor final at Austin Stack Park. 

 This was East Kerry’s third time beating St Brendan’s in finals on the march to the five in a row but this was by far their toughest test as the champions were pushed all the way by an Oisín Maunsell-inspired St Brendan’s, who could well have upset the odds but their inside line failed to fire on the night as Cian Lynch, Andrew Moynihan, and Michael Mullane excelled in defence for the winners.

St Brendan’s stayed in touch early on with Na Gaeil’s Maunsell dominating midfield but had to rely on an Earnán Ferris to goal in the 2nd minute after his well struck penalty was superbly beaten away by William Casey but Ferris slotted the rebound home. 

East Kerry led 0-10 to 1-4 at half time with Aaron O’Shea (0-3 frees) and two points each from Tommy Bowler and captain Killian O’Sullivan giving them the edge.

A brilliant Darragh O’Sullivan goal, after a move started by Maunsell and a ’45 from keeper Sean Broderick reduced the deficit to the minimum 0-12 to 2-5.

Ben Hanafin leveled the contest in the 56th minute but Luke Crowley gave East Kerry the lead in the 59th. But St Brendan’s refused to give up and fittingly Maunsell forced extra time with a 62nd minute equalizer.

When East Kerry substitute Kevin Bowler scored a goal early in extra time it looked all over but Maunsell in the final seconds of the first half scoreed a superb leveling goal.

But in the second period East Kerry were the more composed side and points from Jack Clifford and Aaron O’Shea (2) ensured the five in row was achieved but credit the losers for testing East Kerry’s mettle.

Scorers: East Kerry: A O’Shea ( 0-6, 5 frees), K Bowler ( 1-0), K O’Sullivan ( 0-3), T Bowler ( 0-2, 1 free), C Foley, D Roche, M Mullane, D Cronin, L Crowley and J Clifford ( 0-1 each).

St Brendan’s Board: D O’Sullivan ( 1-3), O Maunsell ( 1-1), E Ferris ( 1-0), J Daly, D O’Connor, D Broderick ( ’45) and B Hanafin ( 0-1 each.

Teams: EAST KERRY: W Casey ( Rathmore); P Talbot ( Fossa), D O Callaghan ( Kilcummin), C Lynch ( Glenflesk); R Colleran ( Fossa), A Moynihan ( Rathmore), M Mullane ( Glenflesk); P O’Leary ( Gneeveguilla), K O’Sullivan ( Glenflesk); D Cronin ( Fossa), C Foley ( Kilcummin), M Keane ( Listry); T Bowler ( Glenflesk), A O’Shea ( Listry), D Roche ( Glenflesk).

Subs: K Bowler ( Glenflesk) for D Cronin ( 58), L Crowley ( Glenflesk) for M Keane ( 58), J Clifford ( Fossa) for T Bowler ( 60), J Kelliher ( Glenflesk) for C Foley( e/t), K O’Brien ( Fossa) for M Mullane ( e/t), C Murphy ( Kilcummin) for D Roche ( e/t).

ST BRENDAN’S BOARD: S Broderick ( John Mitchels); L Óg Kingston ( Na Gaeil), C Kearney ( Churchill), C White ( John Mitchels); J Daly ( Kerins O’Rahilly’s), O Maunsell ( Na Gaeil), E McCarthy ( Churchill); G Sheehy ( Na Gaeil), T Reen ( Na Gaeil); P Walsh ( Churchill), D O’Sullivan ( Churchill), S Brosnan ( Ardfert); D O’Connor ( Kerins O’Rahilly’s), R Walsh ( Ardfert), E Ferris ( Ardfert).

Subs: B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for R Walsh (43), B Walsh (Na Gaeil) for P Walsh (55), R Walsh (Ardfert) for G Sheehy (e/t) Referee; D Clifford (Laune Rangers).

Glen Rovers v St. Finbarrs - Cork County Senior Hurling Championship Group C Round 1 Cork GAA announce free year for Premium seat holders
GAA remembers Croke Park Bloody Sunday victims Fatal match to be ceremonially finished as GAA set to honour Bloody Sunday centenary
Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers - Cork County Premier Senior Football Championship Group B Round 1 Calculators out: All the permutations ahead of the decisive weekend in the Cork SFC

